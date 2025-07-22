USDC Treasury destroys 55 million USDC on the Ethereum chain

By: PANews
2025/07/22 15:43
USDCoin
USDC$0.9993+0.01%

PANews reported on July 22 that according to WhaleAlert monitoring, USDC Treasury destroyed 55 million USDC on the Ethereum chain.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Coinbase Launches First U.S. Futures Product Combining Crypto and Tech Equities

Coinbase Launches First U.S. Futures Product Combining Crypto and Tech Equities

TLDR Coinbase’s new futures product combines the “Magnificent 7” tech stocks and crypto ETFs in one contract. The Mag7 + Crypto Equity Index Futures offers 10% exposure to top tech firms and crypto ETFs. Coinbase is pioneering multi-asset derivatives, blending traditional and crypto assets in futures. This new product aims to bridge traditional finance with [...] The post Coinbase Launches First U.S. Futures Product Combining Crypto and Tech Equities appeared first on CoinCentral.
Union
U$0.00715-4.10%
Hyperbridge
BRIDGE$0.05507+4.31%
Index Cooperative
INDEX$0.912-1.51%
Share
Coincentral2025/09/23 09:30
Share
AI Accounting Startup Osome Launches in Dubai, Targets 1M SMEs

AI Accounting Startup Osome Launches in Dubai, Targets 1M SMEs

TLDRs; Osome launches AI accounting services in Dubai, marking entry into the UAE market. The startup targets Dubai’s 1M+ SMEs amid rising regulatory and e-invoicing demands. Legal details on Osome’s UAE licensing remain undisclosed, raising regulatory questions. Osome joins GITEX 2025 to build fintech and VC partnerships across the Middle East. AI-driven business management platform [...] The post AI Accounting Startup Osome Launches in Dubai, Targets 1M SMEs appeared first on CoinCentral.
Sleepless AI
AI$0.0845+2.30%
Startup
STARTUP$0.003832+18.82%
VinuChain
VC$0.00268-0.74%
Share
Coincentral2025/10/14 11:35
Share
Foxconn Pledges $1.8B for AI and Manufacturing Expansion in India

Foxconn Pledges $1.8B for AI and Manufacturing Expansion in India

TLDRs; Foxconn commits $1.8B in Tamil Nadu to expand AI-led manufacturing and research, creating 14,000 high-value jobs. Tamil Nadu launches first Foxconn Desk to support the company’s local operations and supplier coordination. Investment aligns with India’s AI goals, promoting innovation and smart factory technology integration across production lines. Key project details remain undisclosed, leaving uncertainty [...] The post Foxconn Pledges $1.8B for AI and Manufacturing Expansion in India appeared first on CoinCentral.
1
1$0.006439+69.26%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.0845+2.30%
Smart Blockchain
SMART$0.003753+0.13%
Share
Coincentral2025/10/14 10:57
Share

Trending News

More

Coinbase Launches First U.S. Futures Product Combining Crypto and Tech Equities

AI Accounting Startup Osome Launches in Dubai, Targets 1M SMEs

Foxconn Pledges $1.8B for AI and Manufacturing Expansion in India

Mantle traders, don’t let MNT’s 30% surge fool you because…

Bittensor (TAO) Explained: A Trillion-Dollar Market Opportunity