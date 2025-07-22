H100 Group, a Swedish public company with Bitcoin reserves, will be listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange By: PANews 2025/07/22 16:09

AB $0.007627 -1.02% TRADE $0.08098 -11.32% OPEN $0.00000001058 -1.21%

PANews reported on July 22 that Swedish listed company H100 Group AB announced that it has been approved to trade on the open market segment of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange. Its shares will begin trading on July 22, 2025, with the stock code GS9. According to previous news, H100 Group purchased an additional 140.25 bitcoins, and its total holdings exceeded 510 .