Ex-South Korean First Lady Kim Keon-hee ‘Faces Crypto Market Maker Probe’

By: CryptoNews
2025/07/22 07:30
Threshold
T$0.0133+0.98%
Whiterock
WHITE$0.0002103+1.39%
RealLink
REAL$0.06968-2.17%
CryptoCurrency Moons
MOON$0.07924-0.32%

Prosecutors are investigating a possible link between the former South Korean First Lady Kim Keon-hee and a crypto market maker suspected of manipulating the prices of low-cap altcoins.

The South Korean media outlet OhMyNews claimed it had seen evidence that the special prosecution team charged with investigating the former First Lady sent an official request to colleagues investigating a notorious crypto market maker nicknamed Jon Bur Kim (real surname: Park).

Prosecutors suspect Park (44) of fraud and “scam coin” operations. Legal probes into Park and several of his suspected associates are ongoing.

Former South Korean First Lady: Crypto Wrap Incoming?

OhMyNews says that the special prosecutors last week “requested a loan of the investigation records” in the Park case. The media outlet wrote:

Kim is accused of corruption and peddling influence during her time as the South Korean First Lady, during the presidency of Yoon Seok-yeol.

Yoon was removed from office earlier this year after a failed attempt to declare martial law in December 2024.

Special prosecutor Min Joong-ki, the lead prosecutor in the Kim probe, also summoned Lee Jong-ho, a close associate of Kim’s, for questioning on July 21.

Former South Korean First Lady Kim Keon-hee (left) with the former US First Lady Jill Biden in 2023.Former South Korean First Lady Kim Keon-hee (left) with the former US First Lady Jill Biden in 2023. (Image: The White House)

Prosecution Raid

Lee is the former chief of the investment firm Blackpearl Invest. At the end of last week, prosecutors conducted a raid on his home and car.

Prosecutors think Lee took a $58,000 bribe from an auto business executive who was accused of manipulating stock prices.

They believe Lee may have asked Kim to pressure members of the judiciary to ensure the executive was given a suspended sentence.

Prosecutors think Lee had access to the former First Lady’s bank accounts, and used these to process the funds connected to the case.

Park, meanwhile, was arrested and indicted along with a software development firm CEO surnamed Moon.

Prosecutors think the duo embezzled hundreds of billions of won by issuing and listing a suspected scam coin named Atube in 2021.

Vehicles from Park’s supercar collection.Vehicles from Park’s supercar collection. (Source: @jon_bur_kim/Instagram)

Scam Coin Probes

Park is also suspected of operating another alleged scam coin named Podo. Investigators think he embezzled 80 billion won “using the same method” earlier in 2021.

On December 18, 2023, Park attempted to flee the country on a boat to China. However, his efforts were thwarted by a storm.

The Coast Guard, fearing for the boat and its crew’s safety, intervened. Officers forced the boat to dock shortly after it departed, later finding Park illegally stowed on board.

Park was active on social media prior to his arrest, where he openly flaunted his wealth and his large collection of imported supercars.

Prosecutors have since seized his vehicles, as well as thousands of dollars’ worth of crypto.

Park also has assets worth at least several hundred billion won, including domestic and overseas real estate holdings.

OhMyNews reporters said the Special Prosecution Team did not respond to their requests for comment.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

The Channel Factories We’ve Been Waiting For

The Channel Factories We’ve Been Waiting For

The post The Channel Factories We’ve Been Waiting For appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Visions of future technology are often prescient about the broad strokes while flubbing the details. The tablets in “2001: A Space Odyssey” do indeed look like iPads, but you never see the astronauts paying for subscriptions or wasting hours on Candy Crush.  Channel factories are one vision that arose early in the history of the Lightning Network to address some challenges that Lightning has faced from the beginning. Despite having grown to become Bitcoin’s most successful layer-2 scaling solution, with instant and low-fee payments, Lightning’s scale is limited by its reliance on payment channels. Although Lightning shifts most transactions off-chain, each payment channel still requires an on-chain transaction to open and (usually) another to close. As adoption grows, pressure on the blockchain grows with it. The need for a more scalable approach to managing channels is clear. Channel factories were supposed to meet this need, but where are they? In 2025, subnetworks are emerging that revive the impetus of channel factories with some new details that vastly increase their potential. They are natively interoperable with Lightning and achieve greater scale by allowing a group of participants to open a shared multisig UTXO and create multiple bilateral channels, which reduces the number of on-chain transactions and improves capital efficiency. Achieving greater scale by reducing complexity, Ark and Spark perform the same function as traditional channel factories with new designs and additional capabilities based on shared UTXOs.  Channel Factories 101 Channel factories have been around since the inception of Lightning. A factory is a multiparty contract where multiple users (not just two, as in a Dryja-Poon channel) cooperatively lock funds in a single multisig UTXO. They can open, close and update channels off-chain without updating the blockchain for each operation. Only when participants leave or the factory dissolves is an on-chain transaction…
Moonveil
MORE$0.02503-0.47%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.015947+27.07%
Wink
LIKE$0.007812+10.62%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 00:09
Share
BlackRock boosts AI and US equity exposure in $185 billion models

BlackRock boosts AI and US equity exposure in $185 billion models

The post BlackRock boosts AI and US equity exposure in $185 billion models appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. BlackRock is steering $185 billion worth of model portfolios deeper into US stocks and artificial intelligence. The decision came this week as the asset manager adjusted its entire model suite, increasing its equity allocation and dumping exposure to international developed markets. The firm now sits 2% overweight on stocks, after money moved between several of its biggest exchange-traded funds. This wasn’t a slow shuffle. Billions flowed across multiple ETFs on Tuesday as BlackRock executed the realignment. The iShares S&P 100 ETF (OEF) alone brought in $3.4 billion, the largest single-day haul in its history. The iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) collected $2.3 billion, while the iShares US Equity Factor Rotation Active ETF (DYNF) added nearly $2 billion. The rebalancing triggered swift inflows and outflows that realigned investor exposure on the back of performance data and macroeconomic outlooks. BlackRock raises equities on strong US earnings The model updates come as BlackRock backs the rally in American stocks, fueled by strong earnings and optimism around rate cuts. In an investment letter obtained by Bloomberg, the firm said US companies have delivered 11% earnings growth since the third quarter of 2024. Meanwhile, earnings across other developed markets barely touched 2%. That gap helped push the decision to drop international holdings in favor of American ones. Michael Gates, lead portfolio manager for BlackRock’s Target Allocation ETF model portfolio suite, said the US market is the only one showing consistency in sales growth, profit delivery, and revisions in analyst forecasts. “The US equity market continues to stand alone in terms of earnings delivery, sales growth and sustainable trends in analyst estimates and revisions,” Michael wrote. He added that non-US developed markets lagged far behind, especially when it came to sales. This week’s changes reflect that position. The move was made ahead of the Federal…
Threshold
T$0.01332+1.13%
Movement
MOVE$0.08666+1.59%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.015947+27.07%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 01:44
Share
How Polymarket and Kalshi Are Turning Bets Into Billions

How Polymarket and Kalshi Are Turning Bets Into Billions

The post How Polymarket and Kalshi Are Turning Bets Into Billions appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Fintech The idea that people can trade on the future – from elections to sports scores – has officially gone mainstream. Two of the world’s biggest prediction platforms, Polymarket and Kalshi, just proved it by pulling in multi-billion-dollar backing and rewriting what the next generation of speculation looks like. The Numbers Behind the Mania The surge began when Intercontinental Exchange (ICE), parent of the New York Stock Exchange, quietly led a $2 billion investment into Polymarket, valuing it at a staggering $9 billion. Days later, Kalshi announced a $300 million raise that pushed its own valuation to $5 billion – signaling a market segment no longer confined to crypto’s fringes. Polymarket’s founder, Shayne Coplan, became one of the youngest billionaires in fintech history after the raise – a symbol of just how fast the industry has evolved since the first blockchain-based betting markets appeared a few years ago. Two Paths, One Destination While the companies share the same goal – turning opinions into tradable assets – their philosophies couldn’t be more different. Kalshi operates entirely within the U.S. regulatory perimeter, offering markets through a traditional clearinghouse model that appeals to retail traders on platforms like Robinhood, which recently integrated Kalshi’s markets into its app. Polymarket, in contrast, remains rooted in crypto, running fully onchain where every market and position can be audited on the blockchain. Transparency and decentralization are its calling cards. Their rivalry has quietly become one of the most intriguing duels in financial tech. Kalshi recently flipped the leaderboard, grabbing about 60% of total trading share in September. Yet both platforms hit record volumes, generating more than $1.4 billion in combined activity – proof that the prediction market sector is expanding fast enough for both to win. Speculation Goes Mainstream Once dismissed as internet novelty, prediction markets are…
BRC20.COM
COM$0.015947+27.07%
ConstitutionDAO
PEOPLE$0.01321+2.00%
Polytrade
TRADE$0.08056-10.91%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/14 10:06
Share

Trending News

More

The Channel Factories We’ve Been Waiting For

BlackRock boosts AI and US equity exposure in $185 billion models

How Polymarket and Kalshi Are Turning Bets Into Billions

Bhutan Moves National Digital Identity Toward Ethereum, Exploring Self-Sovereign Identity and Decentralized Governance

Traders Hedge Against Volatility with Crypto Put Options