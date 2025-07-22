AguilaTrades, a giant whale, suffered a partial liquidation of its ETH long orders, resulting in a loss of approximately $26.17 million

PANews reported on July 22 that according to Onchain Lens monitoring, the ETH long position (15x leverage) of the giant whale AguilaTrades was partially liquidated, resulting in a loss of 7,160 ETH (worth US$26.17 million).
AguilaTrades' operations are like a roller coaster: first it lost $35 million, then it recovered all its investment and left with a loss of $1 million, and now it is facing a loss of $31 million again.
