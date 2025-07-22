Some criticisms of Comrade Meng Yan: Talk less about doctrines and solve more problems

By: PANews
2025/07/22 10:00
Moonveil
MORE$0.02513-0.39%
The AI Prophecy
ACT$0.02396+1.13%
CrypTalk
TALK$0.0265+13.73%

Author: Liu Honglin

Some criticisms of Comrade Meng Yan.

Today, Comrade Meng Yan published a long and eloquent article, expressing his emotion over the passage of the GENIUS Act by the United States, saying that this was the Bretton Woods Conference and the Nixon Shock in modern monetary history, and asserting that the "super-sovereign network" of the US dollar stablecoin has already incorporated the world into its system, and other countries are facing the beginning of a battle to defend their monetary sovereignty.

The article is moving, magnificent and broad-minded. I was a little dazed when I read it, as if I saw a prophet who had traveled through two centuries and was worried about the future of the entire human financial system.

But after calming down, I can't help but ask: Who did you write this article for?

If you are writing for the Chinese government, then you may have underestimated the country's strategic investment in blockchain in recent years. Since 2019, when the central bank proposed "blockchain as an important breakthrough for independent innovation of core technologies", it has promoted the implementation of DC/EP while clarifying the importance of blockchain from an institutional level; distributed ledger platforms with state-owned backgrounds have emerged in an endless stream, and alliance chains and industrial chain projects have blossomed everywhere.

Admittedly, not every project is reliable, but the accusation of "ignoring blockchain and falling behind" is probably not true.

If it is written for the industry, especially Chinese Internet entrepreneurs, it is even more unreasonable. Chinese Internet companies have never stopped exploring the direction of Web3 in recent years: NFT, public chain, wallet, and the entire metaverse... They have tried all kinds of things and suffered heavy losses. But at least they have never been absent. The reality is that under the double pressure of compliance restrictions and vague overseas policies, the paths that can really move from experimentation to implementation and from products to applications are very limited. We can criticize execution and vague sense of direction, but you can't say that they are not doing it.

If anyone really needs to say sorry to blockchain, it should be those financial scams that use the name of blockchain.

In the end, the person who was most moved by this article might be the author himself. He lamented that "blockchain needs to be understood again", lamented that "we once missed the opportunity", and even hoped to "say sorry to blockchain" - it sounded sincere and emotional.

But the question is: If one really loves this land as deeply and affectionately as the article expresses, shouldn't one get involved, work in the fields, and build it in a positive direction?

It is so easy to discuss philosophy from across an ocean.

I am not against criticism, nor am I against creating pressure at the level of public opinion, and I am not even against expressing some emotions occasionally. However, the development of the industry has never been driven by one or two emotional articles, but by those who work silently in the field and lay the infrastructure slowly.

"Talk less about theories and solve more problems" is what the industry needs most now.

The real question has never been "Are we aware of this technological revolution?" but "Do we have a way to make this revolution safe, practical and reliable within the existing institutional environment?"

This is the difficulty.

Many of the phenomena mentioned in the article, such as the slowdown in the pace of the Australian central bank after the pilot, the vacillation of Singapore's policies, and the reluctance to implement internal deductions by Wall Street banks, don't they indicate that this is not a "procrastination disease unique to China", but a global problem of complex game between technology and regulation, innovation and order?

Given all this background, it would be too hasty to attribute everything to "pretending to be asleep" or "collective misjudgment of technology."

In our industry, too many people have used "sentiments" to package their own views. Today they talk about currency revolution, tomorrow they talk about sovereignty challenges, and the day after tomorrow they talk about the transformation of civilization. But if you really ask: Are you a product developer? Or a compliance developer? Or a low-level developer? Many people do nothing. At most, they receive a few friends who work on the blockchain in the Bay Area, watch a few overseas conferences, and then come back to write an article about "The Strategic Lack of Global Governance."

This article is not without value. It makes more people aware of the international geopolitical significance of the US dollar stablecoin, which is a good thing. But if it is really as the article says, with the country and the people in mind, then I hope to do something practical like many entrepreneurs who quietly set up compliant exchanges and compliant stablecoins in Hong Kong, and like the technical teams that are working on on-chain payment infrastructure, even if it is just a small step.

Because what this industry lacks most is never articles, but applications; not shouting, but systems; not emotions, but construction.

Say sorry to blockchain? It is better to say thank you to the developers who are still working and those who are willing to start positive businesses.

We can't waste any more time on self-indulgent sentimentality.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

The Channel Factories We’ve Been Waiting For

The Channel Factories We’ve Been Waiting For

The post The Channel Factories We’ve Been Waiting For appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Visions of future technology are often prescient about the broad strokes while flubbing the details. The tablets in “2001: A Space Odyssey” do indeed look like iPads, but you never see the astronauts paying for subscriptions or wasting hours on Candy Crush.  Channel factories are one vision that arose early in the history of the Lightning Network to address some challenges that Lightning has faced from the beginning. Despite having grown to become Bitcoin’s most successful layer-2 scaling solution, with instant and low-fee payments, Lightning’s scale is limited by its reliance on payment channels. Although Lightning shifts most transactions off-chain, each payment channel still requires an on-chain transaction to open and (usually) another to close. As adoption grows, pressure on the blockchain grows with it. The need for a more scalable approach to managing channels is clear. Channel factories were supposed to meet this need, but where are they? In 2025, subnetworks are emerging that revive the impetus of channel factories with some new details that vastly increase their potential. They are natively interoperable with Lightning and achieve greater scale by allowing a group of participants to open a shared multisig UTXO and create multiple bilateral channels, which reduces the number of on-chain transactions and improves capital efficiency. Achieving greater scale by reducing complexity, Ark and Spark perform the same function as traditional channel factories with new designs and additional capabilities based on shared UTXOs.  Channel Factories 101 Channel factories have been around since the inception of Lightning. A factory is a multiparty contract where multiple users (not just two, as in a Dryja-Poon channel) cooperatively lock funds in a single multisig UTXO. They can open, close and update channels off-chain without updating the blockchain for each operation. Only when participants leave or the factory dissolves is an on-chain transaction…
Moonveil
MORE$0.02512-0.27%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.015946+27.05%
Wink
LIKE$0.007789+11.67%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 00:09
Share
Bitcoin World Disrupt 2025: Your Final Chance for Unprecedented Brand Exposure at a Premier Tech Summit

Bitcoin World Disrupt 2025: Your Final Chance for Unprecedented Brand Exposure at a Premier Tech Summit

BitcoinWorld Bitcoin World Disrupt 2025: Your Final Chance for Unprecedented Brand Exposure at a Premier Tech Summit In the rapidly evolving world of blockchain and technology, opportunities to truly stand out are rare. But one such moment is slipping away. Today marks the final call for an extraordinary chance to elevate your presence at Bitcoin World Disrupt 2025, the premier gathering for innovators and investors. If you’ve been contemplating making a significant impact, the time to act is now. Hosting a Side Event isn’t just an option; it’s a strategic move to position your brand at the epicenter of innovation. Seize Your Moment: Why a Side Event at Bitcoin World Disrupt is Crucial The energy of Disrupt Week, from October 25–31, 2025, in San Francisco, promises to be electric. This isn’t just another conference; it’s a crucible for future-defining ideas and partnerships. By hosting your own Side Event, you move beyond being a passive attendee. You become a catalyst, a convener of critical discussions, and a beacon for those seeking the next big thing. Imagine shaping the very dialogues that define the conference, attracting an audience eager to engage with your vision. This exclusive opportunity allows you to craft an experience that directly reflects your brand’s values and objectives, away from the general hustle and bustle of the main expo floor. Unlocking Unprecedented Brand Exposure and Influence How do you ensure your message cuts through the noise? At Bitcoin World Disrupt 2025, hosting a Side Event provides unparalleled brand exposure. With over 10,000 founders, investors, and key players from the Bay Area tech ecosystem converging, your event becomes a direct conduit to a highly targeted and influential audience. We handle the heavy lifting of promotion, listing your event alongside official Disrupt programming and leveraging the extensive Bitcoin World audience. This credibility and amplification ensure your message reaches the right ears, positioning your brand as a thought leader and innovator. Instead of merely participating, you are leading, making your mark on a global stage. Direct Pathways to Tech Founders and Investor Connections One of the most significant advantages of hosting a Side Event is the unique access it provides to tech founders and critical investor connections. The main expo floor can be crowded, making deep, meaningful conversations challenging. Your Side Event offers an intimate, focused environment where you can engage directly with potential partners, collaborators, and funders. This direct deal flow is invaluable. You’re not just hoping to bump into the right person; you’re creating the magnet that draws them to you. This targeted interaction fosters genuine relationships, paving the way for future collaborations and investments that can propel your venture forward. What You Stand to Gain (and Lose) by Hosting a Side Event Still weighing your options? Consider the distinct advantages that come with stepping into the host’s role versus remaining an attendee. This isn’t just about visibility; it’s about strategic positioning. Benefit of Hosting a Side Event Missed Opportunity if Not Hosting Influence Where It Matters: Shape the agenda and discussions around Disrupt 2025, establishing your thought leadership. Passively consume content; miss the chance to steer critical conversations. Direct Deal Flow: Engage in focused, high-value conversations with founders and investors outside the crowded main event. Navigate a vast expo floor, competing for attention in a less intimate setting. Audience Leverage: Utilize exclusive host discount codes to bring your network directly to your event and to Disrupt. Limit your reach to organic networking within the general attendee pool. Competitive Edge: Stand out as a convener of ideas and people, differentiating your brand from the multitude of attendees. Blend into the crowd, making it harder to leave a lasting impression. Amplification with Credibility: Gain significant signal-boost from Bitcoin World, lending weight and reach to your initiative. Relinquish the powerful endorsement and promotional support of a major media platform. This stark contrast highlights that hosting is not just an added feature; it’s a fundamental shift in how you experience and benefit from Bitcoin World Disrupt 2025. It’s an investment in your brand’s future, ensuring maximum impact and return. Don’t Miss Out: Your Final Hours for Strategic Investor Connections The clock is ticking. Tonight, applications for hosting a Side Event at Bitcoin World Disrupt 2025 close. There will be no extensions, no late entries. This is your final opportunity to secure a platform that facilitates unparalleled investor connections and propels your brand into the spotlight. The application process is straightforward, designed to get your compelling proposal in front of the organizers quickly. Imagine the conversations you could start, the partnerships you could forge, and the investments you could attract by making this decisive move. This isn’t just about attending; it’s about defining your role in the future of tech and blockchain. Seize this rare chance to not only participate but to lead and innovate. The opportunity to host a Side Event at Bitcoin World Disrupt 2025 is a game-changer for any brand, startup, or individual aiming to make a significant impact in the tech and crypto space. It’s a chance for unparalleled brand exposure, direct engagement with tech founders, and the cultivation of vital investor connections. The benefits extend far beyond the event itself, creating lasting impressions and opening doors to future growth. As the deadline approaches tonight, the choice is clear: blend in, or stand out as a pivotal force at one of the most anticipated tech gatherings of the year. Don’t let this moment pass. Apply now and ensure your brand shines brightly at Bitcoin World Disrupt 2025. To learn more about the latest AI market trends, explore our article on key developments shaping AI features. This post Bitcoin World Disrupt 2025: Your Final Chance for Unprecedented Brand Exposure at a Premier Tech Summit first appeared on BitcoinWorld.
Threshold
T$0.0134+1.97%
Brainedge
LEARN$0.0144-2.43%
GET
GET$0.002782+8.29%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/19 23:30
Share
​​Asia’s Largest Web3 Event TOKEN2049 Exclusively Unveils NFT Assets Valued Over US$100 Million

​​Asia’s Largest Web3 Event TOKEN2049 Exclusively Unveils NFT Assets Valued Over US$100 Million

Immersive, first-of-its-kind OP3N WHALE NFT Exhibition showcases works presented to the public for the very first time.
NFT
NFT$0.000000418-0.35%
Share
PANews2022/09/23 10:38
Share

Trending News

More

The Channel Factories We’ve Been Waiting For

Bitcoin World Disrupt 2025: Your Final Chance for Unprecedented Brand Exposure at a Premier Tech Summit

​​Asia’s Largest Web3 Event TOKEN2049 Exclusively Unveils NFT Assets Valued Over US$100 Million

How Polymarket and Kalshi Are Turning Bets Into Billions

Bhutan Moves National Digital Identity Toward Ethereum, Exploring Self-Sovereign Identity and Decentralized Governance