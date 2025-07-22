The price of Conflux token doubled in a single day. Is it going to participate in the offshore RMB stablecoin pilot?

By: PANews
2025/07/22 07:00
CONFLUX
CFX$0.12006+6.15%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.00923-0.10%
Ethereum
ETH$4,147.39-0.33%

Author: 1912212.eth, Foresight News

On July 20, the price of Conflux public chain token CFX started to rise sharply, rising from around $0.11 to $0.25, with a single-day increase of more than 100%. In July this year, it recorded a monthly increase of 202%. If calculated based on the bottom of $0.02 in December 2022, it has recorded a more than 10-fold increase. As of now, the market value of the token is about $870 million.

As a relatively special existence among domestic public chains, Conflux’s market value performance cannot be said to be eye-catching, but a recent news is worthy of attention.

Recently, the Liberation Daily published an article stating that the Conflux TreeGraph Technology and Ecosystem Development Conference was held in Shanghai. At the conference, the Conflux TreeGraph public chain released 3.0 and announced plans to participate in the "Belt and Road" offshore RMB stablecoin issuance pilot. The article was also reprinted on the Shanghai Municipal People's Government website.

The price of Conflux token doubled in a single day. Is it going to participate in the offshore RMB stablecoin pilot?

"One Belt, One Road" offshore RMB stablecoin issuance

The wave of stablecoins is sweeping the world, and the broad application scenarios have attracted much attention from the market. Conflux plans to participate in the pilot issuance of offshore RMB stablecoins in the "Belt and Road". The pilot focuses on issuing stablecoins anchored to offshore RMB (CNH), aiming to promote cross-border trade settlement and RWA applications, covering countries along the "Belt and Road", especially Central Asia and Southeast Asia.

China has also begun to notice the popularity of stablecoins. According to an article published on the WeChat public account of the National Financial and Development Laboratory, Deputy Director Yang Tao recently wrote an article pointing out that since stablecoins have gone beyond the traditional offshore and onshore categories, we should consider adopting a linkage development model of domestic offshore and overseas offshore RMB stablecoins. The article suggests that we can consider promoting the innovation and exploration of related RMB stablecoins in the Shanghai Pilot Free Trade Zone and Hong Kong at the same time.

In addition, according to People's Finance Network, the Party Committee of the Shanghai State-owned Assets Supervision and Administration Commission recently held a central group study meeting to study the development trends and response strategies of cryptocurrencies and stablecoins.

Since its proposal in 2013, China's Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) has become the world's largest infrastructure and trade cooperation framework, covering Asia, Europe, Africa and other continents, involving nearly 150 countries and regions. Its market space is mainly reflected in trade volume, investment scale and economic growth contribution. According to the latest data, the total investment in BRI has exceeded 1 trillion US dollars. By 2030, BRI is expected to generate an annual revenue of 1.6 trillion US dollars, connect China with 229 cities, and drive growth through energy, mining and technology.

According to Shangguan News, Conflux also signed strategic cooperation agreements with AnchorX, Dongxin Peace and other institutions at the conference to jointly explore stablecoin issuance, cross-border payments and asset settlement. AnchorX is a Hong Kong-based fintech company that created the stablecoin AxHKD pegged to the Hong Kong dollar. Chinese investment management group Hony Capital provides resource support and business collaboration for AnchorX.

Negotiating acquisition matters with Hong Kong listed companies, public chain 3.0 will be released in August

The technical driver of this price surge is the Conflux public chain 3.0 upgrade, which is scheduled to be officially launched in August 2025. Version 3.0 further introduces parallel block processing and AI agent support, increasing TPS from the current 3000-6000 to more than 15,000, and even higher levels in simple payment scenarios.

In addition to technology upgrades, another important announcement recently also attracted market attention. Hong Kong-listed company Leading Pharmaceutical Biotech (00399) announced that on June 30, 2025, the company (as the buyer) had entered into a memorandum of understanding with the seller (Northwestern Foundation) and Conflux regarding the potential acquisition of all the equity interests in the target company, provided that the target company completes the acquisition of Conflux assets in accordance with the agreement with the company.

After the news was announced, Hong Kong-listed company Vanguard Pharmaceuticals (HK:00399) once rose by 240% during the trading session, with its share price reaching a high of HK$0.7.

The price of Conflux token doubled in a single day. Is it going to participate in the offshore RMB stablecoin pilot?

The two founding members of Conflux, Long Fan and Wu Ming, are both executive directors of Linghang Pharmaceuticals. According to Roodata data, Wu Ming and Long Fan are also core team members of the AI public chain OG, and Wu Ming is the co-founder and CTO of the project.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

CME Group to launch Solana and XRP futures options in October

CME Group to launch Solana and XRP futures options in October

The post CME Group to launch Solana and XRP futures options in October appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. CME Group is preparing to launch options on SOL and XRP futures next month, giving traders new ways to manage exposure to the two assets.  The contracts are set to go live on October 13, pending regulatory approval, and will come in both standard and micro sizes with expiries offered daily, monthly and quarterly. The new listings mark a major step for CME, which first brought bitcoin futures to market in 2017 and added ether contracts in 2021. Solana and XRP futures have quickly gained traction since their debut earlier this year. CME says more than 540,000 Solana contracts (worth about $22.3 billion), and 370,000 XRP contracts (worth $16.2 billion), have already been traded. Both products hit record trading activity and open interest in August. Market makers including Cumberland and FalconX plan to support the new contracts, arguing that institutional investors want hedging tools beyond bitcoin and ether. CME’s move also highlights the growing demand for regulated ways to access a broader set of digital assets. The launch, which still needs the green light from regulators, follows the end of XRP’s years-long legal fight with the US Securities and Exchange Commission. A federal court ruling in 2023 found that institutional sales of XRP violated securities laws, but programmatic exchange sales did not. The case officially closed in August 2025 after Ripple agreed to pay a $125 million fine, removing one of the biggest uncertainties hanging over the token. This is a developing story. This article was generated with the assistance of AI and reviewed by editor Jeffrey Albus before publication. Get the news in your inbox. Explore Blockworks newsletters: Source: https://blockworks.co/news/cme-group-solana-xrp-futures
Solana
SOL$206.01+4.83%
Micro GPT
MICRO$0.00046-17.71%
GET
GET$0.002782+8.29%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/17 23:55
Share
Ethereum koers toont zeldzaam dubbel koopsignaal en richt zich op $4.550

Ethereum koers toont zeldzaam dubbel koopsignaal en richt zich op $4.550

Connect met Like-minded Crypto Enthusiasts! Connect op Discord! Check onze Discord   Ethereum laat op de uurgrafiek twee opeenvolgende TD Sequential koopsignalen zien. Deze indicator meet uitputting in een trend en geeft vaak een signaal dat de verkoopdruk kan afnemen. Dit dubbele signaal verschijnt rond het niveau van $4.516, waar de ETH prijs kortstondig steun vindt. Dit type formatie komt zelden voor en wordt daarom extra nauwlettend gevolgd. Wat gaat de Ethereum koers hiermee doen? Ethereum koers test steun rond $4.516 De scherpe daling van de Ethereum koers vanaf de prijszone rond $4.800 bracht de ETH prijs in korte tijd naar ongeveer $4.516. Op dit niveau trad duidelijke koopactiviteit op, waardoor de neerwaartse beweging tijdelijk werd gestopt. Het dubbele signaal dat door de TD Sequential indicator is gegenereerd, viel precies samen met dit prijspunt. De TD Sequential is opgebouwd uit negen candles die een trend meetellen. Wanneer de negende candle verschijnt, kan dit duiden op een trendomslag. In dit geval verschenen zelfs twee signalen kort na elkaar, wat aangeeft dat de verkoopdruk mogelijk uitgeput is. Het feit dat dit gebeurde in een zone waar ETH kopers actief bleven, maakt het patroon extra opvallend. TD Sequential just flashed two buy signals for Ethereum $ETH! pic.twitter.com/JPO8EhiEPi — Ali (@ali_charts) September 16, 2025 Welke crypto nu kopen?Lees onze uitgebreide gids en leer welke crypto nu kopen verstandig kan zijn! Welke crypto nu kopen? Fed-voorzitter Jerome Powell heeft aangekondigd dat de rentes binnenkort zomaar eens omlaag zouden kunnen gaan, en tegelijkertijd blijft BlackRock volop crypto kopen, en dus lijkt de markt klaar om te gaan stijgen. Eén vraag komt telkens terug: welke crypto moet je nu kopen? In dit artikel bespreken we de munten die… Continue reading Ethereum koers toont zeldzaam dubbel koopsignaal en richt zich op $4.550 document.addEventListener('DOMContentLoaded', function() { var screenWidth = window.innerWidth; var excerpts = document.querySelectorAll('.lees-ook-description'); excerpts.forEach(function(description) { var excerpt = description.getAttribute('data-description'); var wordLimit = screenWidth wordLimit) { var trimmedDescription = excerpt.split(' ').slice(0, wordLimit).join(' ') + '...'; description.textContent = trimmedDescription; } }); }); Technische indicatoren schetsen herstelkans voor ETH Naast de dubbele koopsignalen verstrekken ook andere indicatoren belangrijke aanwijzingen. Tijdens de daling van de ETH koers waren grote rode candles zichtbaar, maar na de test van $4.516 stabiliseerde de Ethereum koers. Dit wijst op een mogelijke verschuiving in het evenwicht tussen de bears en bulls. Als deze opwaartse beweging doorzet, liggen de eerste weerstanden rond $4.550. Daarboven wacht een sterkere zone rond $4.650. Deze niveaus zijn in eerdere Ethereum sessies al meerdere keren getest. Een doorbraak zou ruimte openen richting de all-time high van ETH rond $4.953. Wanneer de prijs toch opnieuw onder $4.516 zakt, liggen er zones rond $4.500 en $4.450 waar grotere kooporders worden verwacht. Deze niveaus kunnen als een vangnet fungeren, mocht de druk opnieuw toenemen. Marktdynamiek bevestigt technische indicatoren De huidige situatie volgt op een bredere correctie in de cryptomarkt. Verschillende vooraanstaande crypto tokens zagen scherpe koersdalingen, waarna traders op zoek gingen naar signalen voor een mogelijke ommekeer. Dat juist Ethereum nu een dubbel TD Sequential signaal toont, versterkt de interesse in dit scenario. Fundamenteel blijft Ethereum sterk. Het aantal ETH tokens dat via staking is vastgezet, blijft groeien. Dat verkleint de vrije circulatie en vermindert verkoopdruk. Tegelijk blijft het netwerk intensief gebruikt voor DeFi, NFT’s en stablecoins. Deze activiteiten zorgen voor een stabiele vraag naar ETH, ook wanneer de prijs tijdelijk onder druk staat. Fundamentele drijfveren achter de Ethereum koers De Ethereum koers wordt echter niet alleen bepaald door candles en patronen, maar ook door bredere factoren. Een stijgend percentage van de totale ETH supply staat vast in staking contracten. Hierdoor neemt de liquiditeit op exchanges af. Dit kan prijsschommelingen versterken wanneer er plotseling meer koopdruk ontstaat. Daarnaast is Ethereum nog steeds het grootste smart contract platform. Nieuwe standaarden zoals ERC-8004 en ontwikkelingen rond layer-2 oplossingen houden de activiteit hoog. Deze technologische vooruitgang kan de waardepropositie ondersteunen en zo indirect bijdragen aan een ETH prijsherstel. Het belang van de korte termijn dynamiek De komende handelsdagen zullen duidelijk maken of de bulls genoeg kracht hebben om door de weerstandszone rond $4.550 te breken. Voor de bears ligt de focus juist op het verdedigen van de prijsregio rond $4.516. De whales, die met grote handelsorders opereren, kunnen hierin een beslissende rol spelen. Het dubbele TD Sequential signaal blijft hoe dan ook een zeldzame gebeurtenis. Voor cryptoanalisten vormt het een objectief aanknopingspunt om de kracht van de huidige Ethereum trend te toetsen. Vooruitblik op de ETH koers Ethereum liet twee opeenvolgende TD Sequential signalen zien op de uurgrafiek, iets wat zelden voorkomt. Deze formatie viel samen met steun rond $4.516, waar de bulls actief werden. Als de Ethereum koers boven dit niveau blijft, kan er ruimte ontstaan richting $4.550 en mogelijk $4.650. Zakt de prijs toch opnieuw onder $4.516, dan komen $4.500 en $4.450 in beeld als nieuwe steunzones. De combinatie van zeldzame indicatoren en een sterke fundamentele basis maakt Ethereum interessant voor zowel technische als fundamentele analyses. Of de bulls het momentum echt kunnen overnemen, zal blijken zodra de Ethereum koers de eerstvolgende weerstanden opnieuw test. Koop je crypto via Best Wallet Best wallet is een topklasse crypto wallet waarmee je anoniem crypto kan kopen. Met meer dan 60 chains gesupport kan je al je main crypto coins aanschaffen via Best Wallet. Best wallet - betrouwbare en anonieme wallet Best wallet - betrouwbare en anonieme wallet Meer dan 60 chains beschikbaar voor alle crypto Vroege toegang tot nieuwe projecten Hoge staking belongingen Lage transactiekosten Best wallet review Koop nu via Best Wallet Let op: cryptocurrency is een zeer volatiele en ongereguleerde investering. Doe je eigen onderzoek. Het bericht Ethereum koers toont zeldzaam dubbel koopsignaal en richt zich op $4.550 is geschreven door Dirk van Haaster en verscheen als eerst op Bitcoinmagazine.nl.
DeFi
DEFI$0.001181-9.08%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.015951+27.10%
Wink
LIKE$0.007807+11.65%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/17 23:31
Share
To Simplify Trading While Reducing The Dependency On Centralized Exchanges

To Simplify Trading While Reducing The Dependency On Centralized Exchanges

The post To Simplify Trading While Reducing The Dependency On Centralized Exchanges appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Coinidol.com on Bancor’s approach to liquidity provision and token conversion. Bancor (BNT) is a decentralized liquidity protocol and cryptocurrency that aims to provide automated and continuous liquidity for decentralized applications (DApps) and tokens on various blockchain networks. Constant reserve ratio and reduced slippage Bancor’s platform facilitates the creation of liquidity pools and the exchange of tokens without the need for a traditional order book or a centralized exchange. The protocol is designed to enhance liquidity, reduce slippage, and enable easy token conversions. It’s algorithmic model uses a constant reserve ratio to calculate token prices within liquidity pools, enabling predictable and consistent token conversion rates. The automated market-making model used by Bancor helps reduce slippage, which is the difference between the expected and actual price of a token when trading. Token bridge Bancor provides a token bridge that enables the movement of tokens between different blockchain networks, facilitating interoperability. Unlike traditional exchanges, Bancor doesn’t rely on an order book for trading. Instead, it offers liquidity directly from the automated liquidity pools. BNT is the native cryptocurrency of the Bancor network. It is used for staking, providing liquidity. BNT holders can participate in the governance of the Bancor protocol by proposing and voting on changes, improvements, and updates. Disclaimer. This article is for informational purposes only and should not be viewed as an endorsement by Coinidol.com. The data provided is collected by the author and is not sponsored by any company or token developer. They are not a recommendation to buy or sell cryptocurrency. Readers should do their research before investing in funds. Source: https://coinidol.com/bancor-bnt-token/
Threshold
T$0.01341+1.28%
Bancor
BNT$0.634-0.61%
Hyperbridge
BRIDGE$0.05512+3.47%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 04:30
Share

Trending News

More

CME Group to launch Solana and XRP futures options in October

Ethereum koers toont zeldzaam dubbel koopsignaal en richt zich op $4.550

To Simplify Trading While Reducing The Dependency On Centralized Exchanges

0xBow Launches New Tool to Help Tornado Cash Users Separate Funds from Illegal Activity

Best Crypto to Buy in 2025: Mutuum Finance (MUTM) and Ripple (XRP) Flagged as Top Picks