Justin Sun to travel to space on a Blue Origin rocket

PANews reported on July 21 that according to zoomer, Justin Sun is about to take a Blue Origin rocket to participate in a space launch mission.
According to Jinshi, Blue Origin announced that the NS-34 mission will carry six people, including cryptocurrency entrepreneur Justin Sun.
