Bitcoin ETF had a net inflow of 3,822 BTC, while Ethereum ETF had a net inflow of 110,473 ETH By: PANews 2025/07/21 22:21

PANews reported on July 21 that according to Lookonchain data, 10 Bitcoin ETFs had a net inflow of 3,822 BTC (about $454 million) today, of which iShares (BlackRock) had an inflow of 4,225 BTC and currently holds 735,741 BTC (about $87.39 billion). 9 Ethereum ETFs had a net inflow of 110,473 ETH (about $422 million), iShares (BlackRock) had an inflow of 110,758 ETH and currently holds 2,571,519 ETH (about $9.82 billion).