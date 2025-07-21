The US House of Representatives Passed the ‘GENIUS Act’ and OurCryptoMiner Platform Helped XRP Users Earn $4,300

With the support of Trump, the U.S. House of Representatives passed the ‘GENIUS Act’, triggering a full-scale outbreak in the crypto market. The price of XRP soared to a record high of $3.65, and the market value exceeded $200 billion, becoming the third largest cryptocurrency by market value. The bill provides a clear regulatory path for stablecoins and payment systems, and also drives a strong rise in popular cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin and other tokens such as XRP, ETH and DOGE. Against the backdrop of the accelerated spread of market conditions, the OurCryptoMiner platform provides users with convenient and secure cloud mining services, helping you to hold XRP and participate in Bitcoin, DOGE and other mainstream currency mining without equipment and zero technical thresholds, and easily grasp the next wave of wealth.

What Is OurCryptoMiner Cloud Mining

OurCryptoMiner is a cryptocurrency cloud mining service provider with a clear mission: to make cryptocurrency mining convenient and efficient through remote mining solutions. We work closely with Bitmain, the world’s leading Bitcoin mining hardware manufacturer, and Canaan Avalon to leverage advanced cloud computing technology and powerful mining infrastructure. From Bitcoin (BTC) to Dogecoin (DOGE), and even more popular cryptocurrencies, our platform offers a wide range of cloud mining contracts to meet the needs of users.

How to Start Cloud Mining with OurCryptoMiner

  1. Register an account: Users can visit the OurCryptoMiner website or download the mobile version of the website and register using a valid email address. New users can get a $12 reward for registering and $0.6 for daily sign-ins.
  2. Choose a project contract that suits you: OurCryptoMiner offers a variety of efficient and high-yield contract options: Each cloud mining contract has different computing power and contract duration. For example:
  • New User Experience Contract: Investment amount: $100, investment period 2 days, total net profit: $100 + $8.
  • Canaan Avalon Miner 1466: Investment amount: $1,200, investment period 12 days, total net profit: $1,200 + $190.08.
  • Canaan Avalon A15XP: Investment amount: $3,500, investment period 25 days, total net profit: $3,500 + $1,216.25.
  • Bitmain Antminer S23 Immersion: Investment amount: $7,900, investment period 32 days, total net profit: $7,900 + $3,665.6.
  • Bitmain Antminer S23 XP+Hyd: Investment amount: $10,000, investment period 37 days, total net profit: $10,000 + $5,735.
  • Avalon Air Cooling Mining Box-40ft: Investment amount: $27,000, investment period 45 days, total net profit: $27,000 + $21,748.5.

For example: Invest $27,000 to purchase $27,000 worth of BTC (Avalon Air Cooling Mining Box-40ft), period 45 days, daily yield 1.79%. After successful purchase, you can get passive income every day = $27,000 × 1.79% = $483.3 After 45 days, your principal and income: $27,000 + $483.3 × 45 days = $27,000 + $21,748.5 = $48,748.5

3. Earn passive income: After purchasing the contract, users can get daily income in their account, which is fast and convenient, without any hidden fees, and can withdraw their favorite currencies by themselves. (The platform provides a variety of cryptocurrency deposit and withdrawal methods: USDT-ERC20, BTC, ETH, LTC, BCH, USDT-TRC20, etc. For more contracts, please pay attention to the official website: https://ourcryptominer.com)

    The infrastructure of the OurCryptoMiner platform is based on three pillars: security, sustainability and convenience.

    • Strong security: OurCryptoMiner protects users’ funds and assets through cooperation with leading financial institutions, SSL encryption and integration with AIG insurance.
    • 100% sustainable mining: The platform is committed to utilizing renewable energy in all its operations, making it suitable for biology and the environment.
    • Global accessibility: No matter which country you are in Europe, Asia, Africa or America, you can start mining immediately with just a device (mobile phone, laptop or desktop) and an internet connection.

    Looking to the Future: Innovation and Opportunity

    Blockchain, smart contracts and digital currencies are revolutionizing the global financial system. OurCryptoMiner is at the forefront of this change. Early adopters are already involved in this movement that redefines the world’s value, income and opportunities. The future of finance is no longer exclusive to the elite, but is open to everyone who is willing to embrace innovation.

    Cryptocurrency has unlimited potential, and OurCryptoMiner’s cloud mining is one of the safest and most profitable ways to tap into the potential of cryptocurrencies. Instead of waiting for market trends, smart investors can take the initiative to create daily passive income and take control of their financial future.

    Are you ready to start mining smarter? Join OurCryptoMiner and achieve financial freedom!

    For more details, please visit the official website: https://ourcryptominer.com

    Official email: info@ourcryptominer.com

    Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

