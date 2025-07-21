Trump Media and Technology Group: Bitcoin reserve purchases total $2 billion

We’re not being as forward-looking as normal

The post We’re not being as forward-looking as normal appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Bank of Canada (BoC) Governor Tiff Macklem addressed reporters’ questions, offering insights into the central bank’s monetary policy outlook. His remarks came after the BoC lowered its interest rate by 25 basis points to 2.50%, a move that markets had broadly anticipated. BoC press conference key highlights Wage growth continued to ease. The preferred core inflation measures have been around 3.0%. Underlying inflation is running around 2.5%. Consensus to cut rates was clear. Attention now shifts to how exports perform. There are still some mixed signals on inflation. The Inflation picture hasn’t changed much since January. We’re not being as forward-looking as normal. The Bank of Canada considered holding the overnight rate steady. I have more comfort looking at the upward pressure on CPI. We will be assessing the impact of government announcements on targeted support and support for big projects. Inflationary pressures look somewhat more contained. If risks tilt further we are prepared to take more action. Will take it one meeting at a time. This section below was published at 13:45 GMT to cover the Bank of Canada’s policy announcements and the initial market reaction. In line with market analysts’ expectations, the Bank of Canada (BoC) trimmed its policy rate by 25 basis points, taking it to 2.50% on Wednesday. Investors’ attention will now shift to the usual press conference by Governor Tiff Macklem at 14:30 GMT. BoC policy statement key highlights Rate cut was appropriate given the weaker economy and less upside risk to inflation. On a monthly basis, upward momentum in core inflation seen earlier this year has dissipated. Disruption linked to trade shifts will continue to add costs even as they weigh on economic uncertainties. BoC says it will continue to support economic growth while ensuring inflation remains well controlled. Ottawa’s decision to scrap tariffs…