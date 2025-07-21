Tether CEO: 66% of USDt on-chain transfers come from West Asia, the Middle East and Africa By: PANews 2025/07/21 19:42

PANews reported on July 21 that Tether CEO Paolo Ardoino tweeted that USDt is growing rapidly around the world, especially in emerging markets. In the first half of 2025 , USDt on-chain transfers increased by 120% compared to the full year of 2024 , of which 66% of the transfers came from West Asia, the Middle East and Africa.