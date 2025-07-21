Bessant: The quality of trade agreements is more important than the timing of signing

By: PANews
2025/07/21
PANews reported on July 21 that U.S. Treasury Secretary Benson said that trade negotiations are currently ongoing and he is more concerned about reaching a high-quality agreement rather than completing the agreement before August 1. Benson said that they are not in a hurry, but it is conceivable that the EU will want to negotiate faster, but at least the EU is now more engaged. Its current priority is to get the best deal for the United States (on the issue of Japan). Some analysts said that Benson's remarks indicate that "delaying tactics" are likely to appear again by August 1, so people can wait and see. At the same time, Benson said on the issue of Powell, "Ultimately, this is Trump's decision on Powell." He then added that they need to look at the Federal Reserve as a whole institution.

