ZBCN price rockets 15% as Zebec Network ecosystem posts strong June performance

By: Crypto.news
2025/07/21 20:28
Altcoin
ALTCOIN$0.0003186+12.46%
Zebec Network
ZBCN$0.0041254-1.19%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0309-66.11%

Zebec Network’s price jumps 15%, buoyed by ecosystem growth and influx of new payroll clients.

Zebec Network (ZBCN) price is up 15% in the past 24 hours, rising alongside a broader rally in the altcoin market.

After consolidating within a narrow range between $0.00310 and $0.00380, ZBCN price briefly dipped below support late last week. However, the swift rebound suggests the move was likely a false breakdown, shaking out weaker hands before the current surge.

ZBCN price rockets 15% as Zebec Network ecosystem posts strong June performance - 1

With today’s 15% move, ZBCN price is now testing the key resistance zone between $0.0036 and $0.0038, a level that has repeatedly rejected upward momentum over the past two weeks. A breakout above this area could signal a shift in market structure and open the door to further upside, potentially targeting the $0.0040 psychological level. This would mark 12% gain from the current price of $0.0036.

On the downside, immediate support sits at $0.0035, a level that previously acted as resistance and has now flipped to support. Below this, the lower boundary of the trading range at $0.00310 provides a secondary and strong support zone, which could help contain pullbacks.

ZBCN price rally appears to be bolstered by strong fundamentals across the Zebec Network’s ecosystem. As highlighted in its June 2025 volume report, Zebec Network’s payroll volume surged to $43 million monthly.

On the consumer side, Zebec Cards, including Black, Silver, and Carbon tiers, saw $52 million in rolling 4-week volume, a 7% increase, with nearly 11,900 cards now issued across 97 countries. According to Zebec team, this growth follows the successful onboarding of users from ScienceCardUK into the Zebec Cards ecosystem, along with new payroll client acquisitions in the U.S., adding to the platform’s momentum.

ZBCN price rockets 15% as Zebec Network ecosystem posts strong June performance - 2

Additionally, Zebec’s leadership recently spoke at the UK House of Lords on July 10, engaging with policymakers and regulators, an institutional milestone that likely further boosted market sentiment.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Bhutan Migrates Its Self-Sovereign Identity System from Polygon to Ethereum

Bhutan Migrates Its Self-Sovereign Identity System from Polygon to Ethereum

PANews reported on October 14th that, according to Cointelegraph, the South Asian nation of Bhutan is migrating its self-sovereign identity system from Polygon to Ethereum, a move that will enable its nearly 800,000 residents to verify their identities and access government services. Ethereum Foundation President Aya Miyaguchi revealed that the integration with Ethereum has been successfully completed, and the migration of all residents' identity credentials is expected to be complete by the first quarter of 2026. Miyaguchi attended the launch ceremony alongside Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin, along with Bhutanese Prime Minister Tshering Tobgay and Crown Prince Jigme Namgyel Wangchuk. Previously, Bhutan has been running its national identity system on Polygon since August 2024, having used Hyperledger Indy before that. Brazil and Vietnam are among the few countries that have partially integrated blockchain-based self-sovereign identity solutions.
Movement
MOVE$0.0889+5.08%
CROWN
CROWN$0.0451-0.87%
Indigo Protocol
INDY$1.0512+2.20%
Share
PANews2025/10/14 08:19
Share
Microsoft face antitrust class action over its $13 billion OpenAI deal

Microsoft face antitrust class action over its $13 billion OpenAI deal

Microsoft is facing a new class action lawsuit filed in a federal court by consumers over the tech giant’s multi-billion-dollar partnership with ChatGPT maker OpenAI. The consumers are alleging that the deal violates anti-trust laws, and has led to Microsoft artificially inflating prices of its generative AI services. The proposed class action was filed in […]
Multichain
MULTI$0.04831-0.76%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.0874+5.17%
Share
Cryptopolitan2025/10/14 07:35
Share
Kalshi and Polymarket record $1.4 billion trading month as institutional backing surges

Kalshi and Polymarket record $1.4 billion trading month as institutional backing surges

The two platforms combined for a record-setting $1.44 billion in volume during September, reflecting surging mainstream interest.
1
1$0.007359+89.08%
4
4$0.16618-8.75%
Share
Coinstats2025/10/14 07:36
Share

Trending News

More

Bhutan Migrates Its Self-Sovereign Identity System from Polygon to Ethereum

Microsoft face antitrust class action over its $13 billion OpenAI deal

Kalshi and Polymarket record $1.4 billion trading month as institutional backing surges

Bhutan migrates its national ID system to Ethereum

ETH Holds Steady at $4,174 as Cronos Targets New Highs – MoonBull Rockets to Stage 5 Among the Top 1000x Cryptos to Invest