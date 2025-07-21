Strategy spent about $740 million to buy 6,220 bitcoins last week By: PANews 2025/07/21 20:02

PANews reported on July 21 that Strategy (formerly MicroStrategy) purchased 6,220 bitcoins at an average price of $118,940 per bitcoin between July 14 and 20, with a total investment of approximately $739.8 million. As of July 20, 2025, the company holds a total of 607,770 BTC, with a total purchase cost of approximately $43.61 billion and an average cost of $71,756.