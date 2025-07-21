BTCS discloses that the company's ETH and cash market value reached US$242 million By: PANews 2025/07/21 19:52

PANews reported on July 21 that according to GlobeNewswire, blockchain technology company BTCS Inc. (NASDAQ: BTCS) announced that as of now, the total market value of its 55,788 Ethereum (ETH), cash and other liquid assets is approximately US$242 million (based on an ETH price of US$3,600). In addition, BTCS has agreed to issue approximately US$10 million in convertible notes at a price of US$13 per share, a 198% premium to the closing price on July 18. The company has raised a total of US$189 million through its DeFi/TradFi Accretion Flywheel strategy this year, and plans to continue to expand its ETH holdings through decentralized and traditional financial instruments to enhance shareholder value.