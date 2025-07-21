Crypto Funds Hit Record $4.39B Weekly Inflows – Biggest Rally Coming Soon?

Digital asset investment products recorded an all-time high in weekly inflows of $4.39 billion, surpassing the previous record of $4.27 billion set after the U.S. election in December 2024 and pushing total assets under management to a historic $220 billion, according to CoinShares.

The surge marks the 14th consecutive week of inflows, bringing year-to-date totals to $27 billion as institutional appetite intensifies across Bitcoin and Ethereum products.

Institutions are Flocking Crypto

Weekly trading turnover in exchange-traded products reached record levels globally at $39.2 billion, driven by elevated volumes in both major cryptocurrencies.

Ethereum stole the spotlight with a record $2.12 billion in inflows, nearly doubling its previous record of $1.2 billion and bringing 2025 inflows to $6.2 billion, exceeding the entire 2024 total.

Source: CoinShares

The past 13 weeks of inflows now represent 23% of Ethereum’s total assets under management.

Bitcoin attracted $2.2 billion in inflows, down from last week’s $2.7 billion, while ETP trading volumes comprised 55% of total Bitcoin exchange volume.

Notably, the United States dominated regional flows with $4.36 billion in inflows, while Switzerland, Hong Kong, and Australia recorded modest positive flows.

Source: CoinShares

The massive capital influx coincides with Trump’s signing of the GENIUS Act and his sharing of the “greatest Bitcoin explanation of all time” video, creating perfect storm conditions for continued institutional adoption.

In fact, over 273 companies now hold Bitcoin on their balance sheets, doubling from 124 companies since June 5.

Ethereum Breaks Multiple Records as Institutional Interest Surges

Ethereum’s $2.12 billion weekly inflow smashed all previous records, with the 13-week cumulative total representing an unprecedented 23% of the cryptocurrency’s assets under management.

This compares favorably to Bitcoin’s 9.8% inflow-to-AUM ratio over the same period.

Spot Ethereum ETFs recorded $2.18 billion in weekly net inflows from July 14 to 18, setting a new all-time high and marking eight consecutive days of positive flows.

Source: SoSoValue

BlackRock’s ETHA led the charge with substantial institutional adoption, while Fidelity and Grayscale products contributed to the broad-based demand.

The surge positions Ethereum ETFs as serious competitors to Bitcoin products in terms of institutional appeal, especially as Bitcoin dominance is decreasing.

Source: CoinMarketCap

Weekly trading volumes doubled year-to-date averages, with global ETP turnover hitting record levels as institutional and retail investors pile into regulated Ethereum exposure.

Solana, XRP, and Sui also benefited from the altcoin momentum, recording inflows of $39 million, $36 million, and $9.3 million, respectively.

Notably, BlackRock reported $14.1 billion in digital asset net inflows for Q2 2025, pushing the firm’s crypto assets under management to $79.6 billion.

Digital assets contributed $14 billion of BlackRock’s $85 billion total ETF inflows during the quarter, establishing crypto as one of the fastest-growing product categories.

Corporate Treasury Adoption Accelerates Amid Regulatory Clarity

According to Reuters, public companies worldwide have increased their Bitcoin holdings by 120% since July 2024, now controlling just over 859,000 Bitcoin, representing 4% of the total 21 million supply.

The corporate treasury trend has gained momentum following regulatory clarity from the GENIUS Act and favorable legislative developments.

Reuters reports also show that less than 5% of spot Bitcoin ETF assets are held by long-term institutional investors such as pension funds and endowments, with 10-15% owned by hedge funds or wealth management firms.

The bulk of ETF ownership remains retail-driven, indicating substantial room for institutional growth as the adoption of ETFs matures.

Source: BitcoinTreasuries

MicroStrategy continues to lead corporate Bitcoin adoption with over 600,000 BTC, while companies like Japan’s Metaplanet have recently purchased $93 million worth to become the fifth-largest corporate holder.

Similarly, France’s Blockchain Group and the UK’s Smarter Web Company also made new treasury allocations worth $12.5 million and $24.3 million, respectively.

The correlation between retail crypto ETF purchases and price rallies has intensified, with Vanda Research data showing heavy retail buying during Trump’s election victory and the recent legislative breakthrough.

Source: Reuters

Corporate treasury companies have emerged as bigger demand drivers than traditional institutional investors.

Bloomberg ETF analysts assign a 95% probability to the SEC approval of spot Solana, XRP, and Litecoin ETFs this year, up from 90% previously amid growing institutional product optimism.

A crypto index ETF tracking multiple assets could gain approval as early as this week, adding more to the possibilities of a parabolic rally driven by massive institutional interests.

Regionally, most of these inflows are expected to come from the United States, as the CoinShare report indicates that flows were concentrated heavily there, with $4.36 billion in inflows last week.

In comparison, Germany experienced $15.5 million in outflows, and Brazil also saw $28.1 million in outflows.