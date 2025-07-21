Antalpha's shareholders' meeting approved several important proposals, including increasing the company's authorized share capital and restructuring share classes. By: PANews 2025/07/21 19:12

PANews reported on July 21 that according to GlobeNewswire , Antalpha Platform Holdings held a special shareholders meeting today, with a total of 19,318,273 common shares participating in the vote, accounting for approximately 81.6% of the company's total outstanding common shares. The meeting passed a number of important proposals, including increasing the company's authorized capital, restructuring share classes, implementing a dual-class share structure, granting incentive equity to the chairman and CEO, and adopting the company's capital management plan. All proposals were passed with a high vote.