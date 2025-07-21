Best crypto to buy as the altcoin season index jumps

By: Crypto.news
2025/07/21 19:16
Altcoin
ALTCOIN$0.0003182+12.23%
Index Cooperative
INDEX$0.91-1.93%

The altcoin season index continued soaring on Monday, as most coins outperformed Bitcoin, which has remained in a tight range since last week.

The index jumped to 58, its highest level in months. Similarly, the closely watched crypto Fear and Greed index jumped into the greed zone at 68. 

These metrics could signal that most altcoins are about to stage a strong rally in the coming weeks. This article explores some of the best crypto to buy or invest in today for substantial gains.

JasmyCoin 

JasmyCoin (JASMY), commonly known as Japan’s Bitcoin, is one of the best crypto to buy as the altcoin season starts. 

On-chain metrics show that whales have continued to accumulate it this year. They now hold 6.93 million tokens, up by 40% from the same period last month. Similarly, the supply of JASMY held in exchanges has dropped by 6.4% in the last 3o days. 

Technicals are also highly supportive as it as jumped above the 50-day and 200-day moving averages. It is also about to flip the important resistance level at $0.021, its highest level on May 12. A break above that level will point to more gains, potentially to the 50% retracement level at $0.033. 

JASMY price

Polkadot 

Polkadot (DOT) is another best crypto to buy as the altcoin season starts. First, there are high chances that the SEC will approve a spot DOT ETF later this year, leading to more inflows from Wall Street investors. 

Second, Gavin Wood, its founder, has proposed ways to reduce inflation by eliminating staking rewards. Polkadot distributes 500 million DOT tokens a year, with most of the recipients selling them, creating selling pressure. His proposal will see the network create less than 9 million tokens.

Third, Polkadot’s ecosystem is growing after it ended the parachain auction process. Some of the top dApps in the network are Hydration, a DeFi platform whose assets are jumping, and FIFA Rivals, a game. 

Further, Polkadot price formed a giant double-bottom pattern at $3.5 and a neckline at $5.4. This pattern points to more gains, potentially to the neckline at $5.40 and the 50% retracement at $7.35.

Polkadot price

Dogwifhat 

Dogwifhat (WIF), a top meme coin in the Solana (SOL) ecosystem, is another top crypto to buy because these tokens are likely to perform well in an altcoin season. 

WIF has already moved above the 200-day moving average. It also formed the cup-and-handle pattern with a depth of 76%. The upper side of this cup is $1.3473. Measuring the same distance from the cup’s upper side gives its target to $2.37, a few points below th 50% retracement point. 

WIF price

There are other potential coins that may do well in this altcoin season. For example, Tron, XRP, and Stellar may thrive because of their exposure to stablecoins, while Ethereum and Solana will attract more institutional investors.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Husky Inu (HINU) Completes Move To $0.00020688

Husky Inu (HINU) Completes Move To $0.00020688

Husky Inu (HINU) has completed its latest price jump, rising from $0.00020628 to $0.00020688. The price jump is part of the project’s pre-launch phase, which began on April 1, 2025.
Movement
MOVE$0.0885+4.60%
Particl
PART$0.2745+3.97%
Share
Cryptodaily2025/09/18 01:10
Share
Bhutan Migrates Its Self-Sovereign Identity System from Polygon to Ethereum

Bhutan Migrates Its Self-Sovereign Identity System from Polygon to Ethereum

PANews reported on October 14th that, according to Cointelegraph, the South Asian nation of Bhutan is migrating its self-sovereign identity system from Polygon to Ethereum, a move that will enable its nearly 800,000 residents to verify their identities and access government services. Ethereum Foundation President Aya Miyaguchi revealed that the integration with Ethereum has been successfully completed, and the migration of all residents' identity credentials is expected to be complete by the first quarter of 2026. Miyaguchi attended the launch ceremony alongside Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin, along with Bhutanese Prime Minister Tshering Tobgay and Crown Prince Jigme Namgyel Wangchuk. Previously, Bhutan has been running its national identity system on Polygon since August 2024, having used Hyperledger Indy before that. Brazil and Vietnam are among the few countries that have partially integrated blockchain-based self-sovereign identity solutions.
Movement
MOVE$0.0885+4.60%
CROWN
CROWN$0.0451-0.87%
Indigo Protocol
INDY$1.0505+2.26%
Share
PANews2025/10/14 08:19
Share
Microsoft face antitrust class action over its $13 billion OpenAI deal

Microsoft face antitrust class action over its $13 billion OpenAI deal

Microsoft is facing a new class action lawsuit filed in a federal court by consumers over the tech giant’s multi-billion-dollar partnership with ChatGPT maker OpenAI. The consumers are alleging that the deal violates anti-trust laws, and has led to Microsoft artificially inflating prices of its generative AI services. The proposed class action was filed in […]
Multichain
MULTI$0.04856-0.08%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.087+4.56%
Share
Cryptopolitan2025/10/14 07:35
Share

Trending News

More

Husky Inu (HINU) Completes Move To $0.00020688

Bhutan Migrates Its Self-Sovereign Identity System from Polygon to Ethereum

Microsoft face antitrust class action over its $13 billion OpenAI deal

Kalshi and Polymarket record $1.4 billion trading month as institutional backing surges

Bhutan migrates its national ID system to Ethereum