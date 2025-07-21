Dynamix to merge with cryptocurrency firm to form Ether Machine By: PANews 2025/07/21 17:33

FORM $1.1369 +10.78%

PANews reported on July 21 that according to the Wall Street Journal, blank check company Dynamix is preparing to merge with another entity to form a new company, Ether Machine. Sources said the merged company plans to hold more than $1.5 billion in Ethereum. Ether Machine co-founder Andrew Keys will serve as chairman.