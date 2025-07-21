Sequans buys 1,264 more bitcoins for $150 million By: PANews 2025/07/21 18:12

PANews reported on July 21 that according to Bitcoin Magazine, French listed company Sequans purchased 1,264 bitcoins for US$150 million, and its total bitcoin holdings have now reached 2,317.