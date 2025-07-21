Thailand SEC proposes relaxing rules for testing crypto ICO investors

By: PANews
2025/07/21 16:03

PANews reported on July 21 that the Securities and Exchange Commission of Thailand (SEC) proposed to relax the knowledge testing requirements for retail crypto investors, allowing investors who have passed the test to be exempted from repeated testing, and changing the current quarterly retesting regulations to a suitability assessment every two years.

The new rules require ICO portals to conduct comprehensive suitability testing on all digital token investors to ensure that investment risks match product risks. The proposal aims to reduce the burden on investors and ICO portals while being consistent with existing securities regulatory standards. The SEC is now open for public comments, with a deadline of August 1.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

