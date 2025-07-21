A user lost $1.23 million in NFTs due to phishing transactions By: PANews 2025/07/21 15:37

SCAM $0.0000196 --%

PANews reported on July 21 that according to Scam Sniffer monitoring, a user lost $1.23 million worth of Uniswap V3 Position NFTs by signing a phishing transaction. Subsequently, these NFTs were transferred to the phishing contract and the related assets were also withdrawn.