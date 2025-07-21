Data: Hong Kong virtual asset ETF today's transaction volume is about HK$55.7922 million

By: PANews
2025/07/21 16:14
Virtuals Protocol
VIRTUAL$0.8649+9.84%

PANews reported on July 21 that Hong Kong stock market data showed that as of the close, the transaction volume of all Hong Kong virtual asset ETFs today was approximately HK$55.7922 million. Among them:

  • The transaction volume of China Asset Management Bitcoin ETF (3042.HK/9042.HK/83042.HK) was HK$17.0465 million, and the transaction volume of China Asset Management Ethereum ETF (03046.HK/09046.HK/83046.HK) was HK$27.77655 million;
  • The trading volume of Harvest Bitcoin ETF (03439.HK/09439.HK) was HK$1.2222 million, and the trading volume of Harvest Ethereum ETF (03179.HK/09179.HK) was HK$2.3379 million;
  • The transaction volume of Bosera Bitcoin ETF (03008.HK/09008.HK) was HK$2.2717 million, and the transaction volume of Bosera Ethereum ETF (03009.HK/09009.HK) was HK$5.1413 million.

Note: All of the above virtual asset ETFs have Hong Kong dollar counters and US dollar counters, and only two of Hua Xia’s ETFs also have RMB counters.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Steak ‘n Shake Dumps Ethereum Payments Plan After Pushback From Bitcoin Maxis

Steak ‘n Shake Dumps Ethereum Payments Plan After Pushback From Bitcoin Maxis

Restaurant franchise Steak 'n Shake scrapped plans to accept Ethereum for its burgers and shakes, sticking to Bitcoin following blowback.
Share
Coinstats2025/10/14 06:31
Share
Tether CEO Delivers Rare Bitcoin Price Comment

Tether CEO Delivers Rare Bitcoin Price Comment

Bitcoin price receives rare acknowledgement from Tether CEO Ardoino
SuperRare
RARE$0.03923+4.80%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/17 23:39
Share
Modeling Miner Incentives in Discounted Transaction Fee Mechanisms

Modeling Miner Incentives in Discounted Transaction Fee Mechanisms

This paper explores how blockchain miners decide which transactions to include in limited-size blocks when future profits are discounted. By modeling the transaction fee mechanism (TFM) as an optimization problem similar to online buffer management in computer networks, it introduces new deterministic and randomized algorithms that outperform traditional methods in discounted settings. The study provides a theoretical framework for understanding miner incentives, showing how time preference and future uncertainty shape the economics of decentralized transaction processing.
FUTURECOIN
FUTURE$0.1157-0.34%
Share
Hackernoon2025/10/14 03:53
Share

Trending News

More

Steak ‘n Shake Dumps Ethereum Payments Plan After Pushback From Bitcoin Maxis

Tether CEO Delivers Rare Bitcoin Price Comment

Modeling Miner Incentives in Discounted Transaction Fee Mechanisms

Monad (MON) Airdrop: All You Need to Know as Date Approaches

New ChatGPT Predicts the Price of XRP, Dogecoin, PEPE by the End of 2025