The Blockchain Group adds 22 Bitcoin to its holdings, reports 1,373% YTD BTC yield

By: Crypto.news
2025/07/21 16:21
Bitcoin
The Blockchain Group recently purchased 22 Bitcoin following a series of recent shares-related capital increases, raising its total holdings to nearly 2,000 BTC.

According to a recent notice, Europe’s first BTC Treasury company announced that it has completed a capital increase as part of the firm’s At-The-Market or ATM-type capital increase program with TOBAM. The subscription price for each share €3.95 or worth $4.59. The generated funds amounted to approximately €1.1 million ($1.28 million).

In addition, the Blockchain Group also converted BSA 2025-01 into 2,274,754 new ordinary shares of the Company, for a total amount of €1.2 million.

Funds raised from both capital raising activities were used to buy more BTC (BTC) to increase the Blockchain Group’s holdings. Around $2.2 million was used to purchase 22 Bitcoin, bringing the publicly-listed firm on Euronext Growth Paris’ total holdings to 1,955 BTC as of July 21. The firm’s BTC holdings are now worth $233.5 million.

According to the notice, the firm’s current BTC holdings have generated BTC yield amounting to 1,373% on a year-to-date basis and 7.5% on a quarter-to-date basis. Meanwhile, the Blockchain Group’s BTC gain has reached 549.3 BTC or approximately €55.5 million on a year-to-date basis.

Price chart for Bitcoin in the past few hours of trading, July 21, 2025 | Source: crypto.news

At press time, Bitcoin has gone up by 1.21% in the past 24 hours of trading. As of July 21, the largest cryptocurrency by market cap is trading hands at a daily high of $119,451. BTC’s current value continues to inch closer and closer to the $120,000 threshold.

The token recently fell not long after it reached a new all-time high just a week prior. It has since been unable to reclaim the same high, however it has so far remained within the $117,000-$119,000 mark.

Most recently, the Blockchain Group informed investors that it has taken the final steps to get listed on the U.S. OTCID market which is a platform that provides a transparent and regulated environment for international companies to engage with U.S. investors.

