Ethereum's market value surpasses Vanguard Group and rises to 28th place in global asset market value ranking By: PANews 2025/07/21 14:38

PANews reported on July 21 that 8marketcap data showed that Ethereum's market value surpassed the asset management company Vanguard Group and rose to the 28th place in the global asset market value. Currently, Ethereum's market value is about 458.89 billion US dollars, and Vanguard Group's market value is about 455.42 billion US dollars.