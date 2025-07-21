zkBTC bridge mainnet goes live, unlocking Bitcoin cross-chain liquidity

By: Crypto.news
2025/07/21 15:08
Moonveil
MORE$0.02492-1.38%
CROSS
CROSS$0.14159+1.46%
Major
MAJOR$0.11594+1.23%
ERA
ERA$0.4453+3.05%

Lightec’s zkBTC bridge goes live on mainnet, marking a new phase for Bitcoin as it enters the cross-chain liquidity era.

The zkBTC Bridge has officially launched on mainnet, marking a major milestone for the Lightec team after more than two years of development. The announcement follows the successful conclusion of the testnet phase, which ended on July 1,. during which users could earn points by participating in testnet interactions. The testnet, in turn, built on earlier community testing efforts, including the Beta V3 “Odyssey” campaign launched in December last year, in which users earned zkBTC points convertible into airdrops.

Now live, the zkBTC Bridge enables Bitcoin (BTC) holders to unlock DeFi yields by bridging BTC to Ethereum (ETH) securely and without intermediaries.

Additionally, the team announced it’s currently developing ZenKeeper, a new protocol that eliminates off-chain verification in BTC asset issuance using zero-knowledge proofs. Work also continues on OPZKP, a Bitcoin-native Layer 2 protocol leveraging ZKPs and the OP_ZKP opcode to boost scalability and security across the ecosystem.

The zkBTC Bridge is the first fully zero-knowledge proof-based bridge between Bitcoin and Ethereum. It allows users to deposit BTC into a ZKP-managed address. Once confirmed on the Bitcoin network, an off-chain proof is generated and verified by an Ethereum smart contract, which then mints zkBTC, a 1:1 Bitcoin-pegged ERC-20 token. The same process works in reverse for redemptions, allowing users to convert zkBTC back to BTC at any time.

zkBTC bridge mainnet goes live, unlocking Bitcoin cross-chain liquidity - 1

Built to be fully decentralized and secure, the bridge relies on trusted multisig custody, minimal fees, and a user-friendly interface. It integrates with DeFi protocols and is backed by partnerships across leading crypto infrastructure providers.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Steak ‘n Shake Dumps Ethereum Payments Plan After Pushback From Bitcoin Maxis

Steak ‘n Shake Dumps Ethereum Payments Plan After Pushback From Bitcoin Maxis

Restaurant franchise Steak 'n Shake scrapped plans to accept Ethereum for its burgers and shakes, sticking to Bitcoin following blowback.
Share
Coinstats2025/10/14 06:31
Share
Tether CEO Delivers Rare Bitcoin Price Comment

Tether CEO Delivers Rare Bitcoin Price Comment

Bitcoin price receives rare acknowledgement from Tether CEO Ardoino
SuperRare
RARE$0.03923+4.80%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/17 23:39
Share
Modeling Miner Incentives in Discounted Transaction Fee Mechanisms

Modeling Miner Incentives in Discounted Transaction Fee Mechanisms

This paper explores how blockchain miners decide which transactions to include in limited-size blocks when future profits are discounted. By modeling the transaction fee mechanism (TFM) as an optimization problem similar to online buffer management in computer networks, it introduces new deterministic and randomized algorithms that outperform traditional methods in discounted settings. The study provides a theoretical framework for understanding miner incentives, showing how time preference and future uncertainty shape the economics of decentralized transaction processing.
FUTURECOIN
FUTURE$0.1157-0.34%
Share
Hackernoon2025/10/14 03:53
Share

Trending News

More

Steak ‘n Shake Dumps Ethereum Payments Plan After Pushback From Bitcoin Maxis

Tether CEO Delivers Rare Bitcoin Price Comment

Modeling Miner Incentives in Discounted Transaction Fee Mechanisms

Monad (MON) Airdrop: All You Need to Know as Date Approaches

New ChatGPT Predicts the Price of XRP, Dogecoin, PEPE by the End of 2025