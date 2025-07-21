The total market value of NFTs has risen back above $6 billion, reaching its highest level since early February

By: PANews
2025/07/21 13:53
NFT
NFT$0.000000419-0.07%
Blockstreet
BLOCK$0.01788+4.56%

PANews reported on July 21 that according to The Block, Coingecko data showed that the total market value of the global NFT market has risen to US$6.04 billion, up 16.9% in the past 24 hours, reaching its highest level since early February. In addition, data from CryptoSlam showed that in the past 24 hours, global NFT market sales surged 154% to US$41.4 million. It is worth noting that according to OpenSea, the giant whale with the address "0x1bb351...72d6" spent more than 2,080 ETH today to purchase 45 CryptoPunks NFTs. In the past 24 hours, the CryptoPunks floor price rose 15.9% to 47.5 NFTs.

Nick Ruck, director of LVRG Research, said that when Bitcoin was consolidating, altcoins such as Ethereum and the NFT market gained momentum due to overall gains and a rebound in risk appetite. Traders have rekindled their interest in mainstream NFT projects such as CryptoPunks, believing that their prices are undervalued and may usher in a second wave of market conditions, and that this round of bull market may exceed last year's short-term rebound. However, Vincent Liu, chief investment officer of Kronos Research, believes that the long-term demand for NFTs depends on the activity of wallets.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Steak ‘n Shake Dumps Ethereum Payments Plan After Pushback From Bitcoin Maxis

Steak ‘n Shake Dumps Ethereum Payments Plan After Pushback From Bitcoin Maxis

Restaurant franchise Steak 'n Shake scrapped plans to accept Ethereum for its burgers and shakes, sticking to Bitcoin following blowback.
Share
Coinstats2025/10/14 06:31
Share
Modeling Miner Incentives in Discounted Transaction Fee Mechanisms

Modeling Miner Incentives in Discounted Transaction Fee Mechanisms

This paper explores how blockchain miners decide which transactions to include in limited-size blocks when future profits are discounted. By modeling the transaction fee mechanism (TFM) as an optimization problem similar to online buffer management in computer networks, it introduces new deterministic and randomized algorithms that outperform traditional methods in discounted settings. The study provides a theoretical framework for understanding miner incentives, showing how time preference and future uncertainty shape the economics of decentralized transaction processing.
FUTURECOIN
FUTURE$0.11538-0.56%
Share
Hackernoon2025/10/14 03:53
Share
Will XRP Price Increase In September 2025?

Will XRP Price Increase In September 2025?

Ripple XRP is a cryptocurrency that primarily focuses on building a decentralised payments network to facilitate low-cost and cross-border transactions. It’s a native digital currency of the Ripple network, which works as a blockchain called the XRP Ledger (XRPL). It utilised a shared, distributed ledger to track account balances and transactions. What Do XRP Charts Reveal? […]
CROSS
CROSS$0.13985+0.32%
XRP
XRP$2.6052+3.46%
Share
Tronweekly2025/09/18 00:00
Share

Trending News

More

Steak ‘n Shake Dumps Ethereum Payments Plan After Pushback From Bitcoin Maxis

Modeling Miner Incentives in Discounted Transaction Fee Mechanisms

Will XRP Price Increase In September 2025?

Monad (MON) Airdrop: All You Need to Know as Date Approaches

New ChatGPT Predicts the Price of XRP, Dogecoin, PEPE by the End of 2025