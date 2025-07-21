Vaultz Capital, a listed company, increased its holdings by 20 bitcoins, bringing its total holdings to 70 bitcoins By: PANews 2025/07/21 14:15

PANews reported on July 21 that according to an official announcement, Vaultz Capital, a digital asset operation company listed in the UK, announced that it had increased its holdings by 20 bitcoins and currently holds a total of 70 bitcoins.