The Blockchain Group increased its holdings by 22 bitcoins, bringing its total holdings to 1,955 bitcoins By: PANews 2025/07/21 14:09

PANews reported on July 21 that according to an official announcement, the European listed company The Blockchain Group spent about 2.2 million euros to increase its holdings of 22 bitcoins, and its total holdings have now reached 1,955. The BTC yield from the beginning of the year to date is 1,373.2%.