The swarms community Discord account was hacked, and the team is actively recovering By: PANews 2025/07/21 12:54

PANews reported on July 21 that the AI proxy protocol swarms disclosed on the X platform that the swarms community Discord account was hacked. Earlier today, a team member's Discord account was hacked due to a malicious private message sent by a user. As a result, the attacker deleted multiple channels and removed more than 300 community members. The team is actively working to restore the community and taking additional security measures to prevent such incidents from happening again.