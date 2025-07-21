IOST announces the establishment of the I Foundation to focus on RWA project investment By: PANews 2025/07/21 09:28

PANews reported on July 21 that IOST announced the establishment of the I Foundation, which will focus on investing in promising RWA projects in the L1 and BNB Chain ecosystems. The value generated by the investment will be returned to IOST holders. It has just acquired the i.foundation domain name, and more details will be announced soon.