Ethereum launches The Torch NFT to commemorate its 10th anniversary, and will be open to everyone on July 30 By: PANews 2025/07/21 08:32

PANews reported on July 21 that the official X account of Ethereum announced the launch of "The Torch" NFT to pay tribute to those who shaped the development of Ethereum in its first decade and the values that will help build the future of Ethereum. It is reported that this The Torch NFT will be symbolically passed between wallets and will be destroyed to commemorate the tenth anniversary of the founding of Ethereum. In addition, everyone can mint a commemorative NFT on July 30.