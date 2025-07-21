A whale deposited 8.04 million USDC into Hyperliquid and went long on SOL 7 times By: PANews 2025/07/21 08:06

SOL $210.66 +6.86% USDC $0.999 -0.01%

PANews reported on July 21 that according to Onchain Lens monitoring, a whale deposited 8.04 million USDC into Hyperliquid and opened a SOL long position with 7x leverage. The whale also holds long positions in XRP (5x leverage) and PUMP (2x leverage).