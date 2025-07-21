China Service Trade Association: Postponement of the Advanced Training Course on "Stablecoin and Innovation and Development of Cross-border E-commerce" By: PANews 2025/07/21 07:54

CROSS $0.14233 +2.62% TRADE $0.08859 -1.10%

PANews reported on July 21 that according to Zhitong Finance, on July 20, the China Service Trade Association issued a notice that due to the preparations for the conference, the "Advanced Training Course on Stablecoin and Cross-border E-commerce Innovation and Development" originally scheduled for August will be postponed, and the postponement time will be notified separately.