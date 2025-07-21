NFT trading volume exceeded $140 million last week, reaching the highest level since mid-January By: PANews 2025/07/21 07:05

NFT $0.0000004192 -0.02% BLOCK $0.01817 +5.33%

PANews reported on July 21 that according to The Block, the recent rise in Ethereum prices has driven the prosperity of its NFT ecosystem, with on-chain transaction volume reaching its highest level since mid-January. In the past week, Ethereum NFT transaction volume reached US$75 million, accounting for most of the total transaction volume of US$143.5 million on major blockchains. Ethereum NFT transaction volume has increased significantly compared to two weeks ago, when the chain's weekly transaction volume was only US$18.3 million. During the same period, Bitcoin-based NFT transaction volume also increased from US$11 million to US$25.6 million, although Polygon-based NFT transaction volume decreased slightly.