US lawmaker blasts GENIUS Act: Calls it gateway to government-controlled money

By: Crypto.news
2025/07/21 03:10
The AI Prophecy
ACT$0.02511+8.32%
Lorenzo Protocol
BANK$0.14833+0.29%

Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene has condemned the GENIUS Act as a backdoor mechanism for implementing a central bank digital currency.

She also voted against the legislation that passed both chambers of Congress.

The Georgia congresswoman warned that the stablecoin regulation bill opens the path to “a cashless society and into digital currency that can be weaponized against you by an authoritarian government.”

Greene expressed distrust of government control over monetary systems and questioned whether Americans should trust authorities “to never do that to you.”

She characterized the legislation as allowing government control over citizens’ ability to buy and sell through digital currency systems.

Three crypto bills create mixed regulatory outcomes

Greene outlined her voting positions on three cryptocurrency bills considered by Congress.

While opposing the GENIUS Act, she supported the Anti-CBDC Surveillance State Act, which prohibits Federal Reserve Banks from issuing Central Bank Digital Currencies.

https://twitter.com/RepMTG/status/1946195769519649237

“This bill prohibits Federal Reserve Banks from issuing a Central Bank Digital Currency. It’s a good bill and protects your money, but will die in the Senate,” Greene stated. She noted that Senate leadership indicated insufficient votes to pass the CBDC prohibition.

Greene also supported the Clarity Act for its self-custody protections, though she warned about potential Senate modifications.

“I will vote NO when it comes back if self custody protections are taken out,” Greene declared.

The congresswoman connected current digital currency developments to the 1971 decision to abandon the gold standard, which she called “ridiculous” and blamed for weakening the dollar.

Greene warned about transitioning from physical cash that can be “held in your hand, hide from the government, and save for yourself and your family” to digital systems.

Critics question Trump administration priorities

Former State Representative Tim Cahill agreed with Greene’s concerns. He mentioned that such policies would be implemented under President Trump despite previous opposition rhetoric.

Cahill cited E-ZPass toll systems as an example of how the adoption of cashless payments leads to increased surveillance and fees.

“He’s more concerned with making any deal possible then actually making the right deal,” Cahill wrote [sic].

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Alleged Hyperliquid whale denies insider trading with Trumps

Alleged Hyperliquid whale denies insider trading with Trumps

A massive Bitcoin short placed minutes before US President Donald Trump announced tariffs with China on Friday has raised questions about insider trading. Garrett Jin, the former CEO of now-defunct cryptocurrency exchange BitForex, has denied many of the claims levied against him by a pseudonymous online sleuth that involved shorting the market.In a Monday X post, Jin said he had “no connection with the Trump family,” denying allegations of insider trading after crypto researcher Eye claimed he controlled a wallet address used by a whale to short Bitcoin (BTC). The wallet was used to open a short position less than an hour before US President Donald Trump announced “a tariff of 100% on China” on Friday, likely contributing to the price of the cryptocurrency dropping significantly.Read more
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$6.535+4.94%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00348-0.28%
Ambire Wallet
WALLET$0.02479-0.04%
Share
Coinstats2025/10/14 05:58
Share
Ripple Takes a New Step to Improve the XRP Network

Ripple Takes a New Step to Improve the XRP Network

Ripple developers announced that they will hold a new event with the aim of improving the security of the XRP network. Continue Reading: Ripple Takes a New Step to Improve the XRP Network
XRP
XRP$2.6148+3.16%
Share
Coinstats2025/10/14 05:33
Share
Explaining the Bitcoin Crash: What Are Liquidations and Leverage?

Explaining the Bitcoin Crash: What Are Liquidations and Leverage?

Here's why Trump's China tariff announcement on Friday was so devastating for leveraged traders.
SphereX
HERE$0.00023+10.04%
WHY
WHY$0.00000002242+1.17%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$6.535+4.94%
Share
Coinstats2025/10/14 05:52
Share

Trending News

More

Alleged Hyperliquid whale denies insider trading with Trumps

Ripple Takes a New Step to Improve the XRP Network

Explaining the Bitcoin Crash: What Are Liquidations and Leverage?

Nobel Laureate’s Wartime Story Calls Crypto ‘Best Proof’ Money Has Long Been Virtual

Academic Publishing and Fairness: A Game-Theoretic Model of Peer-Review Bias