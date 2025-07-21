Ethereum whales who bought at $90 shift to viral coin under $0.002, calling it the next 100x crypto

By: Crypto.news
2025/07/21 01:34
Disclosure: This article does not represent investment advice. The content and materials featured on this page are for educational purposes only.

Early ETH whale shifts focus to LILPEPE, a Layer-2 memecoin in presale at $0.0014, calling it the next big play.

Prominent Ethereum (ETH) whales, who reportedly accumulated ETH around the $90 mark, have now shifted focus.

The investors have hinted at another explosive, ETH-like memecoin — Little Pepe (LILPEPE) — which is currently in its fifth presale stage and gaining attention for its blend of humor and on-chain utility. 

While Ethereum’s rise has been well-documented, this whale now positions LILPEPE as the next high-upside play under $0.002. The coin trades at $0.0014 in its current presale stage. Backed by a Layer 2 blockchain and key technical features, Little Pepe has emerged as the investor’s next top choice.

Layer 2 foundation powers utility-focused memecoin

Little Pepe is built on an Ethereum-compatible Layer 2 chain designed for speed, security, and low-cost transactions. The LILPEPE token underpins this network, offering utility within staking, governance, and project launches. The network supports zero trading tax, sniper bot protection, and a staking and reward system tied to 13.5 billion tokens. DAO voting is integrated, allowing the community to participate in protocol direction.

The total supply of LILPEPE is fixed at 100 billion tokens. Of this, 26.5% is allocated to the presale, 30% is reserved for the Layer 2 chain and future ecosystem growth, 10% is allocated for centralized exchange (CEX) liquidity, another 10% is designated for DEX activities, and 10% goes toward marketing efforts. 

Notably, there is zero buy or sell tax, supporting frictionless DeFi trading. In future updates, the team plans to activate NFT support and implement cross-chain compatibility. This roadmap positions Little Pepe as more than a memecoin, expanding its use cases beyond speculative trading.

Presale activity nears next milestone as demand grows

The LILPEPE presale, which began on June 10, has advanced through five stages. Stage one launched at $0.001, followed by $0.0011, $0.0012, and $0.0013 in subsequent rounds. The fifth stage, now active, prices each LILPEPE token at $0.0014. As of now, over 4.98 billion tokens have been sold from the 5.25 billion allocation.

Ethereum whales who bought at $90 shift to viral coin under $0.002, calling it the next 100x crypto - 1

Funds raised totaled $6,206,997, edging toward the $6,575,000 target. The sixth stage will follow at a price of $0.0015 per token. With a current presale rating of 94.99%, demand continues to build around the token’s infrastructure and market visibility.

Is Little Pepe the next Ethereum?

Unlike earlier memecoins, Little Pepe integrates blockchain-grade features while preserving meme culture. The Ethereum whale’s rotation reflects confidence in both the coin’s design and market entry price. 

With Ethereum’s success rooted in early utility and adoption, LILPEPE attempts to follow a similar trajectory using a Layer 2 approach. Supportive tools like a meme launchpad and DAO governance give LILPEPE an edge within the meme sector. As it builds core blockchain services, the comparison to Ethereum reflects its technical structure more than speculative hype.

$777,000 giveaway live during presale

To attract more people in the community, Little Pepe introduced a $777,000 giveaway during the presale period. These ten chosen participants will each receive $77,000 worth of LILPEPE tokens. Buyers automatically become eligible by participating in the presale using Ethereum or Tether or by paying with a card through a DeFi wallet. A minimum contribution of $100 is required to enter.

Little Pepe does not use typical memecoins by burying the traditional blockchain utility within its protocol. It has such characteristics as staking, DAO voting, and cross-chain plans, which makes it a multi-functional asset. The demand of the presale, the activity of the whales, as well as the future product roadmap, deem even more growth potential within the Layer 2-powered project.

For more details about Little PEPE, visit the official website.

Disclosure: This content is provided by a third party. Neither crypto.news nor the author of this article endorses any product mentioned on this page. Users should conduct their own research before taking any action related to the company.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

