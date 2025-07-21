Elixir, Zora, Orderly surge as new products and listings spark inflows

Amid a sluggish broader market, a trio of altcoins—Elixir, Zora, and Orderly—are stealing the spotlight with double-digit gains powered by real utility.

From Elixir’s aggressive DeFi expansion and Chainlink upgrade to Zora’s bold pivot into creator monetization and Orderly’s futures rollout, these tokens aren’t just hype—they’re riding product momentum.

Elixir has surged 89.4% in the last 24 hours, trading at $0.2593 from a low of $0.1369. The token has also climbed 140% in seven days.

Unlike many tokens experiencing sudden pumps, Elixir’s price movement coincides with multiple developments in its ecosystem.

The project has launched sdeUSD on Pendle Finance, offering its highest 15x potion multiplier to users.

Additionally, deUSD has reached nearly $50 million in total value locked (TVL) on Avalanche following its launch on Euler Finance. deUSD is an yield-bearing synthetic dollar within the Elixir Network.

Elixir has also upgraded to the Chainlink standard for cross-chain transfers (CCIP), improving its interoperability infrastructure.

Most recently, the proposal to add deUSD and sdeUSD to Compound Finance has passed, with sdeUSD set to become the first yield-bearing stablecoin on the platform.

According to CoinGecko data, Zora has jumped 49.9% over the past 24 hours, reaching $0.01631 from $0.0108. The price surge appears directly connected to the launch of Creator Coins. This new feature could help creators to monetize their content on the platform.

According to the announcement, “Every profile has a coin, your username is the ticker, and a profile is now represented by one coin.”

Existing users can activate their coin on Zora (ZORA), while new users will have it activated by default.

Third on the top gainers list is Orderly, which has climbed 49.7% in the last 24 hours, trading at $0.1328 from $0.08832. The token’s price movement coincides with the launch of new futures listings, expanding its trading offerings.

The platform announced new futures listings for RUNE (THORChain), TAC (TacBuild), and ANI (AniOnSOL), all available with up to 10x leverage. These listings are now live on both EVM and Solana networks.

The current altcoin rally occurs against a backdrop of Solana’s (SOL) struggle below $180, highlighting the often inverse relationship between major cryptocurrencies and smaller altcoins.