In the past 24 hours, the total network contract liquidation was 207 million US dollars, mainly long orders By: PANews 2025/07/20 23:30

PANews reported on July 20 that Coinglass data showed that in the past 24 hours, the cryptocurrency market had a total contract liquidation of $207 million, of which $158 million was for long orders and $49,558,600 was for short orders. The total amount of BTC liquidation was $17,056,400, and the total amount of ETH liquidation was $90,130,900.