Embedding human rights into crypto isn’t optional, it’s foundational By: PANews 2025/07/20 23:02

T $0.01373 +3.62% FREEDOM $0.0000000322 -6.96% CORE $0.2694 +0.22% FUTURE $0.11581 -0.26%

Embedding human rights into crypto systems is a necessity. Self-custody, privacy-by-default, and censorship-resistant personhood must be core design principles for any technology. The future of digital freedom depends on it.