U.S. Commerce Secretary Lutnick: Powell keeps interest rates too high, August 1 is the deadline for imposing tariffs
2025/07/20

PANews reported on July 20 that according to Jinshi, U.S. Commerce Secretary Lutnick said that Powell kept interest rates too high. August 1 is the deadline for imposing tariffs. Small countries must pay a 10% base tariff. It is expected that Trump will definitely renegotiate the US-Mexico-Canada Trade Agreement and is confident that he can reach an agreement with the European Union.