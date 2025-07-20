James Wynn deposited 536,573 USDC to HyperLiquid to open a 25x leveraged ETH long order and a 10x leveraged PEPE long order By: PANews 2025/07/20 17:14

PANews reported on July 20 that according to Lookonchain monitoring, James Wynn deposited 536,573 USDC to HyperLiquid to open a 25x leveraged ETH long order and a 10x leveraged PEPE long order. The current long position is: 3,269 ETH ($12.12 million)

812.16 million kPEPE ($11.28 million)