A whale in a certain band liquidated 5578 ETH, making a profit of about 228,000 US dollars

By: PANews
2025/07/20 15:43
Ethereum
ETH

PANews reported on July 20 that according to @ai_9684xtpa monitoring, the whale 0x54d cleared 5,578 ETH worth $20.21 million, with a purchase cost of $3,583 and an average selling price of $3,624, making a total profit of $228,000. The whale has a 100% winning rate in the two waves since June 20, making a total profit of $833,000.

Jiuzi New Energy completes private placement with 100 Bitcoins, advancing its crypto asset strategy

Jiuzi New Energy completes private placement with 100 Bitcoins, advancing its crypto asset strategy

PANews reported on October 13th that Nasdaq-listed Zhejiang Jiuzi New Energy Automobile Co., Ltd. (Jiuzi New Energy) (NASDAQ: JZXN) disclosed a crypto-denominated private placement settled in 100 Bitcoins. The funds will be used to build a digital asset custody platform and develop cryptographic storage technologies, focusing on secure multi-party computation and zero-knowledge proofs. The company stated that it has entered the implementation phase following the signing of the agreement on October 7th. JZXN's stock price has risen since the framework disclosure and is now above its closing price before the announcement. JZXN specializes in high-power DC fast charging and energy storage in third- and fourth-tier cities and will advance the development and testing of its "Smart Energy Cloud Platform" and cross-border digital payments.
PANews2025/10/13 22:14
BNB Chain plans to distribute $45 million in BNB to 160,000 addresses participating in memecoin transactions

BNB Chain plans to distribute $45 million in BNB to 160,000 addresses participating in memecoin transactions

PANews reported on October 13 that according to Solid Intel, BNB Chain plans to distribute approximately US$45 million worth of BNB to more than 160,000 addresses that participated in memecoin transactions in the past week.
PANews2025/10/13 22:06
CME Launches SOL and XRP Options Trading

CME Launches SOL and XRP Options Trading

PANews reported on October 13 that according to Solid Intel , CME has launched Solana ( SOL ) and XRP options trading.
PANews2025/10/13 22:08
