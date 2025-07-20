A whale in a certain band liquidated 5578 ETH, making a profit of about 228,000 US dollars By: PANews 2025/07/20 15:43

ETH $4 138,73 +2,42%

PANews reported on July 20 that according to @ai_9684xtpa monitoring, the whale 0x54d cleared 5,578 ETH worth $20.21 million, with a purchase cost of $3,583 and an average selling price of $3,624, making a total profit of $228,000. The whale has a 100% winning rate in the two waves since June 20, making a total profit of $833,000.