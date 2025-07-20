A whale hoarded another 5,599 ETH through Galaxy Digital, and accumulated a total of 11,147 ETH in the past day By: PANews 2025/07/20 13:08

ETH $4,240.86 +2.38%

PANews reported on July 20 that according to The Data Nerd, 4 hours ago, the new whale 0x3dF accumulated another 5,599 ETH (about 20.08 million US dollars) through Galaxy Digital. Within 24 hours, the whale accumulated a total of 11,147 ETH (about 39.97 million US dollars).