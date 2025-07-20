A whale closed his ETH position an hour ago and made a profit of $1.7 million. In the past four days, all of his six ETH long transactions were profitable. By: PANews 2025/07/20 13:05

PANews reported on July 20 that according to Lookonchain monitoring, whale 0xd5ff closed his ETH long position an hour ago, locking in another $1.7 million in profits. In the past four days, the whale has executed six ETH long trades, all of which were profitable, with a win rate of 100% and a total profit of nearly $3 million.