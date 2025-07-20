US Treasury Deputy Secretary: Demand for stablecoins will reach trillions of dollars

Investors Rush Into Maxi Doge After Massive Liquidations

The crypto market just went through one of its most brutal shakeouts in recent memory. Countless traders were wiped out, liquidated, and forced to face the harsh reality of volatility without proper experience or education. Many newcomers who jumped into leveraged positions saw their portfolios vanish overnight. Despite the carnage, the crypto titan Bitcoin is once again proving its resilience, moving steadily back toward its all-time highs. As Bitcoin's price climbs, a familiar shift is taking place as optimism returns across the broader market. The mood has quickly flipped from panic to profit-seeking. A glance at CoinMarketCap shows this shift clearly, with altcoins flashing green across the board. Even meme coin bellwether Dogecoin (DOGE) is making a strong comeback, gaining nearly 10% in a single day. This sharp recovery suggests the market may be preparing for its next major move. As Dogecoin begins to rebound, attention is shifting toward a new project that could ride the same wave: Maxi Doge, a meme coin many traders believe could be the next 1000x crypto in the upcoming market cycle. Source – Cryptonews YouTube Channel Dogecoin Recovers 10% After Crypto Crash as Analysts See Signs of Pre-Altcoin Season The crypto market just went through a major shakeout, with billions in leveraged positions wiped out and traders facing heavy losses. Many new investors who lacked experience or risk control learned a tough lesson about how brutal crypto volatility can be. Over $19 billion worth of leveraged trades were liquidated in just 24 hours, making it one of the biggest sell-offs in recent years. It started with Bitcoin, then spread quickly to altcoins like Ethereum (ETH), BNB, Solana (SOL), and XRP, as panic selling and margin calls hit the market. Even Dogecoin (DOGE), the iconic meme coin, took a big hit, dropping more than 20% in…