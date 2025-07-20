XRP vs Solana vs Pepeto: Which cryptocurrency is poised to have better bull run?

By: Crypto.news
2025/07/20 01:42
Disclosure: This article does not represent investment advice. The content and materials featured on this page are for educational purposes only.

XRP seeks a comeback, while Pepeto unites memecoins through real utility.

XRP vs Solana vs Pepeto: Which cryptocurrency is poised to have better bull run? - 1

Two cryptocurrencies: Ripple’s XRP and Pepeto (Pepeto) are making headlines in the crypto world. 

Ripple’s XRP, a long-established heavyweight fighting its way back into the limelight, and Pepeto, Pepeto brings wisdom and unity, creating an exchange that adopts all memecoins, giving them real value and a place to thrive. 

Solana (SOL) exploded from just a few bucks to nearly $250 in the last bull cycle. It was the result of real tech, perfect timing, and a snowball of community and institutional momentum. In 2025, investors are once again scanning the market for that next SOL-style rocket — the asset that goes from overlooked to unavoidable. So, which one has the better setup for a Solana-style run through 2026 and beyond?

XRP: Is this cryptocurrency heading for disaster?

Ripple’s XRP is currently trading around $2.43, after surging about 5 per cent in the past 24 hours, although still stuck at its $2.22 resistance level. This is a level it’s tapped multiple times without breaking through. XRPP is attracting steady inflows, including $10.6 million last week alone, and Open Interest in futures has climbed past $4 billion, suggesting traders are still betting big. But even with all that weight behind it, price action remains slow.

XRP price target

None of this signals disaster for XRP, and long-term outlooks stay optimistic. Many analysts expect a rise to $4–$8 next year, particularly if regulation is cleared and Ripple expands its global payments network. But it’s a slow grind. 

XRP’s path to growth is more about accumulation and patience, not viral breakout energy. Those looking for a safe, steady mover backed by institutional narrative and legal wins, XRP has a solid case. But those chasing that next explosive opportunity, the kind that could 100x in a year, then their eyes might wander elsewhere. 

Why is Pepeto a sleeper that could 100x?

Pepeto doesn’t look like much on the surface, a frog-faced memecoin in a sea of animal-themed tokens. But under the hood, it’s something far more ambitious: a memecoin with its own Exchange. That’s right, it’s the first token set to list memecoins that is built for memecoins. The goal? Solid projects, zero listing fees, swap tech, and no corruption.

It’s designed to solve every pain point shady memecoin investors complain about. This has helped it to gain momentum and viral appeal/rumours that make viral memecoins work in the early stage. 

Currently in the final stage of its presale, Pepeto is priced at 1 Pepeto = $0.000000141. An investor would receive approximately 17.73 billion PEPETO tokens for a $2500 investment at the current price of $0.000000141 per token. A $2500 could grow to approximately $231,667.58. That’s a 92x return, similar to what early SHIBA or DOGE investors saw.

Additionally, the story of Pepeto returns with true power: Technology and Optimization, which are the two missing pieces of Pepe. Pepeto, the god of frogs, holds the missing pieces Pepe went live without. Rumours highlight that an ex founder of pepe being betrayed is behind the Pepeto empire, which is illustrated in the story of Pepeto by the documents P (Power), E (Energy), P (Precision), E (Efficiency) and the two missing utilities : T for Technology and O for Optimisation, with the same max supply: 420 trillion. Beyond strength, Pepeto brings wisdom and unity with its value to the cryptocurrency market.

XRP or Pepeto in 2025? 

XRP is a pillar in crypto. It boasts a rich history, compliance, and significant partnerships. A move to $8 is entirely plausible in the next cycle, but it’ll take time, regulation, and sustained buying pressure. 

Pepeto? It’s early, it’s loud, and it’s built for the kind of run that Solana made in 2021, an underdog with real tech and explosive upside. Pepeto is not trying to replace the financial system like XRP. It’s trying to own meme culture on-chain through its exchange, and that’s a space crypto knows how to reward. 

The decision to choose Pepeto depends on the strategy. But those who are chasing that next SOL-style moonshot, Pepeto might just be the one wearing the jetpack. Visit pepeto to get in before the presale ends. 

Disclaimer

$mPEPETO is redefining what it means to be a memecoin in 2025, visit the only official website as listing nears and community interest grows. PEPETO is a cutting-edge cryptocurrency project blending the playful spirit of memecoins with real-world utility. Featuring a zero-fee exchange, cross-chain bridge, and staking rewards.

Disclosure: This content is provided by a third party. Neither crypto.news nor the author of this article endorses any product mentioned on this page. Users should conduct their own research before taking any action related to the company.


