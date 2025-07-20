Crypto VC funding: Plasma raises $50m, Spiko bags $22m

The week of July 13-19, 2025, witnessed a total of $170.3 million in venture capital raised across 10 diverse projects. The spotlight was on infrastructure, which dominated, with eight out of 10 projects securing funding in areas such as high-throughput payment systems, AI, and business banking.

Plasma’s $50 million public sale led the charge, signaling investor confidence in scalable blockchain solutions, while traditional finance and real-world asset solutions like Spiko and Dakota continued to draw attention.

As venture capitalists back innovations across sectors, it’s clear that infrastructure remains the key focus, laying the groundwork for the next wave of crypto advancements.

Here’s a comprehensive review of this week’s crypto funding from Crypto Fundraising:

Plasma

The startup raised $50 million through a public sale.

Plasma has a fully diluted valuation of $500 million.

The project is a high-throughput, zero-fee payment platform.

Plasma has raised $77.5 million so far.

Spiko

Spiko secured $22 million in a Series A round.

The project focuses on areas including finance/banking, Infrastructure, Lending/Borrowing, and real-world assets.

Investors include Index Ventures, White Star Capital, and Blockwall.

XMTP (Ephemera)

XMTP, an end-to-end encrypted messaging network, received $21 million in a Series B round.

Dawn Square Ventures, a16z crypto, and Lightspeed Faction backed the investment.

XMTP has a total of $41 million in backing.

https://twitter.com/xmtp_/status/1945829853363904581

Two Prime

Two Prime gathered $20 million in an Unknown round.

The project is operating in Asset Management, Bitcoin Ecosystem, and Lending/Borrowing sectors.

Investors include Mara Holdings and SIG.

Blockskye

Blockskye raised $15.8 million in a Series C round.

BlockChange, United Airlines Ventures, and Lightspeed Faction backed the investment.

The project is a corporate travel and payments platform.

Dakota

Dakota confirmed $12.5 million as part of a Series A round.

The project is a modern business banking platform.

Investors include CoinFund, Haun Ventures, and Triton Capital.

ACM+ (AI Cross Metrix)

ACM+ raised $12 million in a Seed round

The project is operating in AI, Infrastructure, Multichain, Privacy, and Zero-knowledge sectors

The investment was backed by Zama Capital, Genesis Capital, and Bu Bridge

Function (ex Ignition)

Gathered $10 million in a Seed round

Function is an institutional-grade protocol

Investors include Galaxy Digital, Antalpha Ventures, and Mantle Network

Projects < $10 Million