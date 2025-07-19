A whale deposited 4 billion PUMPs to FalconX 2 hours ago, worth $17.67 million

By: PANews
2025/07/19 23:27

PANews reported on July 19 that according to Lookonchain monitoring, a whale deposited 4 billion PUMPs worth 17.67 million US dollars into FalconX 2 hours ago. Previously, the whale spent 100 million USDC to purchase 25 billion PUMPs at a price of 0.004 US dollars in a public sale, and deposited 13 billion PUMPs (72.9 million US dollars) into FalconX in the past 5 days. It currently still holds 12 billion PUMPs (51.22 million US dollars).

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

