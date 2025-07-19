A whale deposited 4 billion PUMPs to FalconX 2 hours ago, worth $17.67 million By: PANews 2025/07/19 23:27

PANews reported on July 19 that according to Lookonchain monitoring, a whale deposited 4 billion PUMPs worth 17.67 million US dollars into FalconX 2 hours ago. Previously, the whale spent 100 million USDC to purchase 25 billion PUMPs at a price of 0.004 US dollars in a public sale, and deposited 13 billion PUMPs (72.9 million US dollars) into FalconX in the past 5 days. It currently still holds 12 billion PUMPs (51.22 million US dollars).