Project X — active in the project with an eye on the drop

By: Incrypted
2025/07/19 22:32
WELL3
In this article:

1. Guide to completing the activities

2. Conclusion

Project X is the first-of-its-kind decentralized exchange on HyperEVM.

At the time of writing, the project is running a points program for providing liquidity, trading, and inviting friends.

There is no information about raised investments, but many founders of well-known projects are following the project.

In the guide, let’s take a look at what activities are worth doing in the project with an eye on the drop.

  1. Go to the website and connect your wallet. In the Swap section, exchange tokens:
Swap section. Data: Project X
  1. Provide liquidity in the Liquidity tab:
Liquidity section. Data: Project X

3. Claim rewards once a day in the Portfolio section and invite friends.

There is currently a points program where 1 million points are distributed daily. During the first month, a multiplier applies to the top 100 participants with the most points. More details at the link.

Follow the project’s social media to stay updated on important announcements.

Highlights:

  • farming points;
  • requires expenses.

If you have any questions while completing activities, you can ask them in our Telegram chat.

Useful links: Website | X

